The Mustang Archers are readying for competition soon. The season usually takes place from January through mid-March. Some competitions are held in December, however, and archers take their competitive skills on the road, said Coach Emily Hutton.

Archers face competition in area towns including Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, Billings, Galena and Carl Junction. The team also is invited to nearby competitions in northwest Arkansas but usually declines because the competition has to take place in Missouri for the points to qualify for the state tournament.

The team is excited to host its fifth annual home tournament, which will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the McDonald County High School gym.

A state competition will wrap up the season.

Coaches and students alike hope the 2020-21 season wraps up differently than the previous season.

"We're incredibly excited to see what this season brings," Coach Neil Hutton said.