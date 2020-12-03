Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Archers' Area Competitions Set December 3, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

The Mustang Archers are readying for competition soon. The season usually takes place from January through mid-March. Some competitions are held in December, however, and archers take their competitive skills on the road, said Coach Emily Hutton.

Archers face competition in area towns including Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, Billings, Galena and Carl Junction. The team also is invited to nearby competitions in northwest Arkansas but usually declines because the competition has to take place in Missouri for the points to qualify for the state tournament.

The team is excited to host its fifth annual home tournament, which will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the McDonald County High School gym.

A state competition will wrap up the season.

Coaches and students alike hope the 2020-21 season wraps up differently than the previous season.

"We're incredibly excited to see what this season brings," Coach Neil Hutton said.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT