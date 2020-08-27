RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School seniors Carson Hoth (left) and Tyler Sprenkle were recently elected to positions on the Missouri Junior Cattlemen's Association Board. This will be their second year to serve on the board.

Two McDonald County High School students have again been elected officers on the Missouri Junior Cattlemen's Association Board.

Carson Hoth and Tyler Sprenkle, both seniors at McDonald County High School, were elected to positions on the board at a June 10 meeting in Sedalia at the Missouri Cattlemen's Preview Show.

Hoth was elected president-elect for the junior cattlemen's organization, and Sprenkle was elected vice president. Last year, Hoth served on the board as director, and Sprenkle served in a reporter and public relations position. The junior cattlemen's association is for ages 10 through 21 and meets a couple of times a year. Hoth and Sprenkle are also members of the Newton-McDonald Cattlemen's Association.

Hoth and Sprenkle were interviewed by a panel of three, along with several other students. Later, the association held its annual meeting, and the positions were revealed.

Hoth is a son of Jason and Gina Hoth of Anderson. His family runs a commercial cow/calf operation, and he has a small registered purebred herd of black Angus cattle.

He said his responsibilities will include preparing himself to become president. He recently wrote an article on farm safety that will be in the Missouri Cattlemen's magazine, he said. At the end of this month, the association will have its annual youth cattlemen's tour here in the southwest corner of the state, he added. He expects to write a few more articles and to take on a bigger role as he prepares for the president spot, he said.

"I'm excited," he said. "I'm ready for it. It's something I've wanted to work for. I'm really happy to be able to serve as the president-elect and I can't wait to see what next year holds for me as president leading the Missouri Junior Cattlemen's program."

Sprenkle is a son of Jared and Meghan Sprenkle of Anderson. His family owns a commercial Beefmaster herd, and he has a small registered Limousine herd.

He expressed excitement for serving in the office of vice president.

"I'm excited to serve in this position because I want to be a part of the Junior Cattlemen's Association and reach out to little kids to get them more involved. I want to get the younger generation involved in agriculture and to get them involved to where they might want to serve on the board."