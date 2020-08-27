Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Phat Tire opens just outside Bella Vista by Keith Bryant | August 27, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A row of bicycles sits on a sale rack at the Phat Tire Bike Shop.

A new Phat Tire Bike Shop location opened just south of the Bella Vista and Bentonville border on Wishing Springs Road.

The shop's manager, Seth Jacobs, said the location isn't ideal for visibility but it's easy to get to and sits right alongside the greenway.

He's proud of the new shop, he said, because it offers bike sales, rentals and service with a broad talent base among its staff to support different disciplines and needs.

Additionally, it's one of 11 Phat Tire shops in the area so, while supply chain difficulties have made it difficult to source some items, shop staff can readily contact other shops looking for parts, gear and others. If something is sold out, there's a good chance the Bella Vista shop can get it from another shop quickly, he explained.

The store is currently wide open, with little to no decor and a partial rental fleet that Jacobs said should be filled out by early next year.

"We'll just kind of let it develop its own personality," he said.

This location isn't permanent, he said, and the company is ultimately planning a shop in Bella Vista proper -- but until then this will be the closest bike shop for most Bella Vista residents.

"Bella Vista needs a bike shop," he said, noting that more and more of bike shops' business has been coming from Bella Vista.

photo
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The new Phat Tire Bike Shop location at 3803 NW Wishing Springs Road sits just outside Bella Vista city limits, though store manager Seth Jacobs said this is a temporary location and the company is planning a shop in Bella Vista proper. The current location carries bikes, parts, accessories and apparel and offers bike services and rentals.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT