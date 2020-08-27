A new Phat Tire Bike Shop location opened just south of the Bella Vista and Bentonville border on Wishing Springs Road.

The shop's manager, Seth Jacobs, said the location isn't ideal for visibility but it's easy to get to and sits right alongside the greenway.

He's proud of the new shop, he said, because it offers bike sales, rentals and service with a broad talent base among its staff to support different disciplines and needs.

Additionally, it's one of 11 Phat Tire shops in the area so, while supply chain difficulties have made it difficult to source some items, shop staff can readily contact other shops looking for parts, gear and others. If something is sold out, there's a good chance the Bella Vista shop can get it from another shop quickly, he explained.

The store is currently wide open, with little to no decor and a partial rental fleet that Jacobs said should be filled out by early next year.

"We'll just kind of let it develop its own personality," he said.

This location isn't permanent, he said, and the company is ultimately planning a shop in Bella Vista proper -- but until then this will be the closest bike shop for most Bella Vista residents.

"Bella Vista needs a bike shop," he said, noting that more and more of bike shops' business has been coming from Bella Vista.