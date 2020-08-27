I'm not quite sure which has been worse to endure over the last few months, the pandemic or the disintegration of our political system. Both are beyond disturbing, but, with the pandemic, there is at least some hope that there could be an end at some point in time.

With our current political turmoil, I see nothing that would indicate that there is any hope for a resolution. Since the day of the last election, the Democrats have done everything to delegitimize Trump's presidency. And, if he is successful in this election, I truly believe that their heads may very well spontaneously explode.

Hypocrisy is a given in politics and both sides of the aisle seem to have perfected its application. But, the sad part is that no one seems to care. Just as long as you agree with the side being hypocritical, then people just turn the other way and ignore it.

We are less than 100 days from the national election and you can bet that hypocrisy will be in full force and very few will care to even call anyone on it. I love how someone can be so vicious in a primary and then act like everything they said didn't really matter because it was just politics.

As we live in these tumultuous times, you can take either a worldly view or a Christian view of the things playing out right before our eyes. All of us see disturbing actions happening every day. Christians and non-Christians both see the same issues but the difference is how we view the end.

All of us can see the story unfold but, as Christians, we know how the tale is going to end -- we are going to be victorious. And I'm not talking about in this world. Our victory is not in this life but in the life we know awaits us. That's the difference between having a worldly view and a spiritual view.

I have to admit that I don't always focus on the things that I should. We Christians (me included) want to rewrite the story to meet our narrative when we should have faith that the real author has a much better ending than we can ever imagine.

One of the most compelling stories in the Old Testament is that of Esther. Space does not allow me time to go into it, but in Esther 4:14 there is a line: "And who knows but that you have come to royal position for such a time as this?"

I believe that God places us in positions where he can use us for His purposes. I obviously don't understand all the reasons that we are going through what we are at this point in history.

But, this I do know -- God has a purpose that we don't need to know. All we need to know is that the end to His plan is already written and is better than one we could write. And, we have to be willing to allow Him to use us for his purpose -- even and especially in tumultuous times we don't understand.

Kevin Wilson is a former state representative who was born in Goodman and now lives in Neosho. Opinions expressed are those of the author.