John D. Boyer

Oct. 10, 1935

Aug. 21, 2020

John D. Boyer, 84, Goodman, Mo., loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle passed from this life on August 21, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He was the third son born to Frank and Virgie (Rogers) Boyer of rural Seneca, Mo. John attended Seneca schools, graduating in 1953. Following graduation, John relocated to Kansas City for employment. He later moved to Neosho and began work in production control with Rocketdyne.

John married Gwyneth (Marble) on August 6, 1966. In 1968. the Boyers moved to Tulsa, Okla., continuing employment with North American Rockwell. In 1973, the Boyers relocated back to Missouri, settling in Goodman. They were employed at Teledyne in Neosho until retirement. John and Gwyn opened Boyer Shoe Shop in Goodman, where John was a shoe repair perfectionist. The Boyers also enjoyed traveling and familiarizing themselves with new parts of the United States.

John always wore a big smile and loved to visit with anyone he met, even total strangers, who quickly became friends. He was a fifty-year member of the Masonic Lodge, as well as a lifetime member of Gideon's International.

John was a doting uncle to two special nieces, Stephanie Jones (Jeremiah) of Carthage and Allyson Kidrowski (Jason) of Neosho, who were like daughters to him, and two great-nieces, Willow Jones and Naomi Kidrowski.

In addition to his devoted wife of 54 years, Gwyn, John is survived by two children, Linda Casady (Craig) of Granby, Mo., and John Boyer (Mary) of Neosho; one brother, Don Boyer (Treva) of Seneca, Mo.; one sister-in-law, Audrey Boyer of Fairland, Okla.; two grandchildren, Cody Casady (Olivia) and Callie Barbre (Allen) of Granby; four great-grandchildren, Luke and Laynee Casady and Knox and Beau Barbre; and a host of nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Howard "Bud" Boyer and Frank Boyer.

John truly loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and, until his illness, was a very active member of First Baptist Church in Goodman. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to First Baptist Church, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

Funeral services were held Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel of Memories, Neosho, Mo. The Rev. Reese Morrow and the Rev. James Townsend will officiate. Interment followed at Oakwood Cemetery, Neosho, Mo. There was a visitation on Thursday prior to the service.

Mary Grissom

Aug. 9, 1940

Aug. 17, 2020

Mary Grissom, 80, of Sulphur Springs, Ark., died Sunday, Aug. 17, 2020, in the comfort of her residence.

She was born Aug. 9, 1940, in Sulphur Springs, Ark., to the late Benjamin and Ida Mae (Mason) Todd. She resided in Rockford, Ill., for several years before returning home to Sulphur Springs in 1992. While in Rockford she worked as a CNA for a local nursing facility.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willard Grissom; four brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by her four children, Adrian Marie Roth of Sulphur Springs, Kenneth Gery of Sulphur Springs, Benjamin Gery of New York State and Susan Gery of Virginia.; seven grandchildren; and three brothers, Wilford Todd, John Henry Todd and Donald Todd all of Sulphur Springs.

Graveside services were held Aug. 22, 2020, at Butler Creek Cemetery in Sulphur Springs, with Pastor Eldon Bagwell officiating.

