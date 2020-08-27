RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Addy Leach slides into third base ahead of a throw during the Lady Mustangs' 12-2 win over Nevada in a scrimmage on Aug. 25 at MCHS.

Though it was just a scrimmage, the 2020 McDonald County High School softball team looked as if it was ready to take off right from the spot the 2019 district champion team left off.

After a couple of base running errors limited the Lady Mustangs to a single run in the first two innings, McDonald County scored 11 more runs in the final six innings for a 12-2 win in a jamboree over Nevada on Aug. 25 at MCHS.

Freshman Katelynn Townsend scored the Lady Mustangs' first run on a sacrifice fly by junior Madeline McCall. Townsend reached on a walk and went to third on a single by Reagan Myrick before McCall drove her in.

That tied the game at 1-1 after the first inning. Nevada put together three consecutive two-out singles for a run in the top of the inning off of senior Alexa Hopkins. Hopkins settled down in the second inning, striking out the side to finish her night with four strikeouts in two innings.

McCall worked the third and fourth innings, holding the Lady Tigers to one hit while striking out five.

McDonald County scored four runs in the third and five more in the fourth to back McCall's pitching.

In the third, Myrick reached on a two-out error to start the rally. McCall walked before Hopkins' ground ball was misplayed to allow in the first run. Freshman Nevaeh Dodson and junior Addy Leach followed with RBI singles before Deorica Zamolra doubled in the final run of the inning.

In the fourth, freshman Carlee Cooper singled and scored on Townsend's double to start the five-run outburst. Myrick singled and McCall was hit by a pitch before Hopkins hit a line shot off the centerfield wall to drive in two runs. Dodson then doubled in a run and Madison Grider drove in the fifth run of the inning on a groundout.

Dodson pitched the fifth and sixth innings, allowing one hit while striking out three.

Hannah Padilla pitched the final two innings, allowing one run on hits while striking out three.

McDonald County scored its final two runs of the game in the eighth inning on hits by Analisa Ramirez, Kylie Brooks, a wild pitch and an RBI fielder's choice by Zoe Parish.

"It was nice to get to see someone in a different colored jersey," said Heath Alumbaugh. In his first year as head coach of the Lady Mustangs. "We got off to a slow start, but that was my fault for running us out of two innings. The girls picked me up with bats. We hit the ball well up and down the lineup. Our veterans and our younger kids all contributed. We used four different pitchers and they allowed just two runs in eight innings."

McDonald County opens its season for real on Aug. 28 against Carthage at McDonald County High School. The game time is 4:30 p.m.