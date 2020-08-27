McDonald County High School's annual freshman academy was held Aug. 19 with some changes put in place due to the need for social distancing.

Students from Noel, Southwest City and Rocky Comfort attended the event from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and students from White Rock, Anderson and Pineville attended from 1 to 2:30 p.m. As usual, students were able to meet their teachers and go to their classes, only for a shorter time.

Dylan Ferdig of Rocky Comfort said of freshman academy, "It's fun." He said the high school was not really intimidating for him.

Angelica Vaca of Noel said freshman academy was "Pretty cool. It's nice to see my classes before school starts."

Among her classes were physics, advanced weights, art and algebra.

Taylor Meador of Powell said of freshman academy, "It helps you find out where your classes are."

In one of Marie Strader's cooking classes, she had the students do a social distancing exercise. She and three students each held a string tied to a rubber band, standing at four corners some distance apart. Working together, they stretched the rubber band out in order to fit around an upside-down plastic cup and then released it enough to secure the cup and pick it up and move it. Doing this again and again, they built a small pyramid of plastic cups.

Strader noted that, while masks are optional for students, they will be required by the health department during cooking days in her class.

Sam Brewer of Noel said he was getting some exercise in.

"I've been across the high school at least twice," he said.

Pawlay Laily said, "I think freshman academy is a great way for freshmen to come to school on the first day and not be scared, and I think it really helps them."

Principal Angie Brewer said, "This year's a little different. We just shortened the day a little bit so there are fewer transitions and they're not in the same spot for more than 15 minutes at a time. What's the same? We're still trying to instill that pride in being a Mustang and that excitement for high school.

"For some of our students, they've never been up to the high school before. Their school they've been going to could be 20 miles away. That could be like moving to a different school district."

She added that allowing students to come to the high school, see it on a day with fewer students in the building and start learning the halls helps them feel more at home.