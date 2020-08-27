RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County running back Weston Gordon runs for a short gain in the Mustangs' jamboree at Carl Junction while Nate Chew (50) and Angel Arteaga (64) block.

For the first time since the end of basketball season in late February, on Aug. 21, a McDonald County High School sports team took the field against an opponent from another school.

Though it was only a scrimmage, the Mustang football team's jamboree at Carl Junction was a return to normalcy of a sort for high school athletes.

The annual football jamboree usually consists of four teams but, due to covid-19 concerns, jamborees throughout the state were limited to just two teams.

McDonald County started on offense and, after a couple of bad snaps, the Mustangs went 45 yards in five plays for their only touchdown of the night.

After an incompletion, senior running back Bailey Lewis carried four straight plays, including an 18-yard touchdown run. Lewis also had a 20-yard carry on the drive.

Lewis finished the scrimmage by carrying the ball on 12 of the varsity's 24 offenseive plays for 47 yards. Lewis also caught two passes for 27 yards.

Quarterback Cole Martin, Weston Gordon and Jackson Clarkson had a carry each. Martin completed five of nine passes for 41 yards.

Sophomore Jack Parnell also caught two passes for 18 yards, while Wade Rickman lost four yards on his only catch.

Carl Junction used its speed to score three times in its first 12 plays, including a 45-yard pass from Alex Baker to Cole Stewart on the Bulldogs' first play on offense. Baker and Stewart combined two more times for 29 yards, setting up a two-yard touchdown run by Brady Sims and a six-yard TD by Drew Beyer.

Carl Junction added a pair of touchdowns in their final 12 plays, both on passes from Baker.

The 6-3 senior hit Sims for 14 yards before connecting with Stewart for another 45-yard bomb.

"With a jamboree, it's never as bad as you think it is and it's never as good as you think it is," coach Kellen Hoover said. "We were probably somewhere in the middle. We did some good things. I thought our kids played really hard, but there are definitely some things we have to clean up. We have to be more decisive in what we are supposed to do. When you play with a little bit of uncertainty, you play slow, and I think we were a bit uncertain at times and therefore we were a step behind."

Hoover said the Mustangs didn't show their complete playbook, by any means.

"We kind of kept it pretty basic offensively and defensively," Hoover said. "We'll go into next week with a little bit better of an idea of what we want to do. This was just a great chance to get out and play football. It was a chance for a lot of our guys to get their first taste of varsity speed because it is different from Monday night (JV games). We have a lot of first-time varsity contributors on both sides of the ball. I thought they played really well and they will just keep getting better."

In the junior varsity 12-play scrimmage, McDonald County's lone touchdown was called back by a penalty.

Sophomore Sterling Woods hit Parnell for an apparent 26-yard touchdown, but the play was negated due to a lineman being downfield.

Gordon carried five times for 11 yards, while Woods completed that one pass out of five attempts.

McDonald County opens its 2020 season on Aug. 28 at Aurora. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.