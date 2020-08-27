Division I

The following cases were filed:

Jacob Cotton vs. Julie Cotton. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Sabria A. Spears. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Enoch Tokjen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Sven Thor Reed Hagen. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, failed to display certificate of vehicle inspection or approval and operated motor vehicle/trailer that no title has been issued for by Department of Revenue since vehicle was acquired/built.

Darin James Eubanks. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Cody Allen Cade. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Juanita H. Prior. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Kegan Ray Stoutsenberger. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Matthew James Ames. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Matthew J. Barker. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Lyndsey M. Barnes. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jaycee M. Carmichael. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Tonya Renea Dickson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Health System vs. John A. Benningfield et al. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Kathryn Thompson. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Taryn N. Akins. Suit on account.

Autovest, LLC vs. Ashlee L. Coffman. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Sabrie A. Spears. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operate motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Seanna R. Hale. Operate motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Daniel Joseph Allen. DWI -- alcohol, operate motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Robert M. Fisher Jr. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Kamie Reselap. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Enoch Tokjen. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Wendy Jo Jordan. Driving while revoked/suspended.

Summer R. Henrichs. Driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and operate motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

David A. New. Operate motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Clifford Allen Rebold. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Joseph B. Dopp. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Dee A. Miller. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Justin G. Lothridge. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation.

Sven Hagen. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction, failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, failed to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/turning left or right, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop.

Angela Michelle Holland. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width.

Scotty R. Thurman II. Trespassing.

Dalton E. Gooden. Unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle upon highway.

Robert M. Fisher Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joseph B. Dopp. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Derek L. Price. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cynthia V. Boydston. Passing bad check.

Jeremy Jacob Green. Passing bad check.

Amy Lynn Perry. Passing bad check.

Gary Porter. Passing bad check.

Wes Wagner. Passing bad check.

Felonies:

Hilda Melendez-Arreita. Burglary.

Maria Velazquez. Burglary.

Te'li'i'pio'oha Pa. Assault.

Yolanda C. Sells. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Brady S. Vance. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device.

Keisha Lynn Bowman. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device.

Travis R. Buchele. Theft/stealing.

Amboro Takuma Ruan. DWI -- alcohol.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Judy K. Coy. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Maria Arzate. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

One Main Financial Group, LLC vs. Austin Byrd. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Chloe A. Divine. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jose A. Adame Carrilo. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Anar S. Agayev. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Dvon A. Arredondo. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Michael G. Bulk. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Burton Hunter. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Michael F. Calnan. Failed to cover or sufficiently secure vehicle load. Guilty plea. Fine of $130.50.

Hannah J. Carlton. Possession of a marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Charles Lee Carr Jr. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Anahi Cervantes. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Judy C. Cook. Operated/drive motor vehicle with disabled placard hanging from rearview mirror. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Mary J. Crawford. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Christopher Michael Davis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Robert A. Dehart. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Sterling W. Dowd. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Molly A. Durossette. Possession of a marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Felonies:

Barbara Anady. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Roy L. Bumstead. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jake D. Kline. Non-support. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Ricky W. Couch. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.