The McDonald County Health Department reported that two more McDonald County residents have died from covid-19 this week bringing the count to 10. Officials say both indivduals were in their 70s and had been hospitalized.

The health department reported nine new covid-19 infections in the past week, with new cases being reported each day since Thursday, Aug. 14.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 1,032. A total of 972 individuals have been released from isolation and three are currently hospitalized.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System and Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.