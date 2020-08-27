In the Aug. 20 publication, it was incorrectly stated that Rose Colored Glasses would be at Rucker's Music and Mayhem, south of Pineville, on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Rose Colored Glasses will be at Rucker's, selling local, handmade arts and crafts, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 26.

Those interested in displaying their art at events with Rose Colored Glasses can contact Rose via phone at 417-346-7243 or via email at [email protected]