July 22
• Sheriff Michael Hall met with the Commission to discuss the purchase of two Law Enforcement vehicles from the city of Laurie, Mo. Commissioners agreed to the purchase of two four-wheel-drive Chevy Tahoes. All equipment will stay in the vehicles at the time of purchase except for radios.
• Michael Malone with Republic Engineering Inc. gave the Commission a progress report regarding McDonald County's Emergency Watershed Protection Project. The end of the current project agreement, which was signed in May, is approaching and the County must request a no-cost extension on or before 30 days prior to the end of the agreement. Commissioners signed a letter to request a 60-day extension to the project agreement.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.