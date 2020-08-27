July 22

• Sheriff Michael Hall met with the Commission to discuss the purchase of two Law Enforcement vehicles from the city of Laurie, Mo. Commissioners agreed to the purchase of two four-wheel-drive Chevy Tahoes. All equipment will stay in the vehicles at the time of purchase except for radios.

• Michael Malone with Republic Engineering Inc. gave the Commission a progress report regarding McDonald County's Emergency Watershed Protection Project. The end of the current project agreement, which was signed in May, is approaching and the County must request a no-cost extension on or before 30 days prior to the end of the agreement. Commissioners signed a letter to request a 60-day extension to the project agreement.