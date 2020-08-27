This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Aug. 2

Gary Neal Coggins, 75, Rogers, Ark., unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting

Aug. 3

Carson Dally, 20, Bridgeport, Neb., assault, domestic assault and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Lacey Lyonn Lauderdale, 26, Rocky Comfort, passing bad check

Aug. 4

Aaron Scott Colvard, 28, Lanagan, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Shawna Lee Longnecker, 39, no address given, failure to register motor vehicle, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Brandi Pearl York, 24, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Aug. 5

Treg Aaron Dumond, 22, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Franklin George Farmer, 37, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- possession of weapon and felony controlled substance, equipment violation, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI -- alcohol, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Travis Caine Kellogg, 20, Aurora, driving while revoked/suspended, defective equipment and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Angela Dawn Lando, 43, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Andrea Marie Murphy, 40, Neosho, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Aug. 6

Euquilla Fay Irwin, 52, Neosho, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before intersection/point nearest intersection, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine

Derek Michael Johnson, 29, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Lashel Latchison, 44, Carthage, endangering the welfare of a child

Hunter Briane Thorman, 24, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Aug. 7

Kimberly Michelle Allen, 31, Anderson, burglary and theft/stealing

Promise Michelle Dillion, 21, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Austin Joseph Flint, 26, St. Joseph, Mo., fish without permit and exceeded posted speed limit

Kaci Ann Jordan, 32, Anderson, non-support

Bailey Michelle Lewis, 33, Anderson, peace disturbance -- excessive noise

Kyle Scott Mitchell, 25, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Courtney Beth Wardell, 39, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Aug. 8

Austin Lane Byrd, 23, Pineville, operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation

Sean Jerome Crittenden, 24, Neosho, DWI -- alcohol

Dewayne Allen Hudson, no age given, Pineville, assault, burglary and armed criminal action

Jonathon Earl Johnston, 24, Noel, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Michelle Marie Patterson, 48, Pineville, domestic assault

Benjamin Thomas Schaeffer, 35, Topeka, Kan., tampering with motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Stacy Lynn Schler, 50, no address given, shoplifting

William J. Simmons, 57, Anderson, kidnapping