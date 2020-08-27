This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Aug. 2
Gary Neal Coggins, 75, Rogers, Ark., unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting
Aug. 3
Carson Dally, 20, Bridgeport, Neb., assault, domestic assault and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Lacey Lyonn Lauderdale, 26, Rocky Comfort, passing bad check
Aug. 4
Aaron Scott Colvard, 28, Lanagan, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Shawna Lee Longnecker, 39, no address given, failure to register motor vehicle, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Brandi Pearl York, 24, Goodman, failure to register motor vehicle, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Aug. 5
Treg Aaron Dumond, 22, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Franklin George Farmer, 37, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- possession of weapon and felony controlled substance, equipment violation, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI -- alcohol, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Travis Caine Kellogg, 20, Aurora, driving while revoked/suspended, defective equipment and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Angela Dawn Lando, 43, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Andrea Marie Murphy, 40, Neosho, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Aug. 6
Euquilla Fay Irwin, 52, Neosho, failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before intersection/point nearest intersection, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine
Derek Michael Johnson, 29, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Lashel Latchison, 44, Carthage, endangering the welfare of a child
Hunter Briane Thorman, 24, Neosho, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Aug. 7
Kimberly Michelle Allen, 31, Anderson, burglary and theft/stealing
Promise Michelle Dillion, 21, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Austin Joseph Flint, 26, St. Joseph, Mo., fish without permit and exceeded posted speed limit
Kaci Ann Jordan, 32, Anderson, non-support
Bailey Michelle Lewis, 33, Anderson, peace disturbance -- excessive noise
Kyle Scott Mitchell, 25, Rogers, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Courtney Beth Wardell, 39, Bella Vista, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
Aug. 8
Austin Lane Byrd, 23, Pineville, operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation
Sean Jerome Crittenden, 24, Neosho, DWI -- alcohol
Dewayne Allen Hudson, no age given, Pineville, assault, burglary and armed criminal action
Jonathon Earl Johnston, 24, Noel, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Michelle Marie Patterson, 48, Pineville, domestic assault
Benjamin Thomas Schaeffer, 35, Topeka, Kan., tampering with motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Stacy Lynn Schler, 50, no address given, shoplifting
William J. Simmons, 57, Anderson, kidnapping