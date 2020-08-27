The Goodman Betterment Club recently received donations from local businesses, families and First Community Bank to fully fund its project of installing a picnic table and benches at the newly completed playground.

At its last meeting, the club discussed a need for seating at the new playground located at 222 E. Garner Street and took to Facebook to spread the word. After the meeting, it already had around $500 in donations just from families in the community, but a donation from First Community Bank of $1,000 helped bring it over the top.

"Because of the donation from the bank, we were able to purchase more benches than we had planned," Meghan Sprenkle said, "Our goal was to put one picnic table and one bench at the park."

The club will be able to place benches at all four corners of the playground now, which will not only allow parents a place to sit while their children play but will also provide a good line of vision for them to ensure their safety. Their goal is for the picnic table and benches to be placed at the playground in time for the Cruise and Car Show event on Sept. 12.

"We love how local businesses and families in our community came together to support this project," Sprenkle said. "It really was a team effort."

The Cruise and Car Show will be held at the Goodman ballpark at 5 p.m. Sept. 12, and will also include a pie auction, corn hole tournament, food trucks and tours of the completed community building. All proceeds will go toward funding future projects in the community.

The club is also looking into placing a swing set near the playground to help provide something for younger children to play on.

"We are really looking into what is needed so we can make sure we're following the proper guidelines since it is a city park," Sprenkle said.

For more information about projects or events, the club encourages everyone to check out the Goodman Betterment Club Facebook page.