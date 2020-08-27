MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS RoseAnn Huff (left) watches closely as Karen Almeter skillfully fills canning jars with tomatoes fresh from the New Bethel School's Victory Garden during a class on hot water canning.

Amid the stifling summer heat, nestled in a hand-built, native-stone schoolhouse that has witnessed the passing of a century, atop a stove nearly as old, Karen Almeter patiently explained the tried and true process of hot water canning.

Almeter is a life-long canner and the director of the New Bethel Preservation Association, a non-profit group determined to keep the New Bethel School and its history alive. The 1915 schoolhouse is located west of Anderson, down a quaint country lane, and is privately owned by the New Bethel Preservation Association.

A group of women and their young girls gathered at the school on a Saturday morning to learn from Almeter the process of canning tomatoes from the garden to the cupboard. All the women agreed they would like to be more self-sustainable and provide for their families first-hand. RoseAnn Huff said she had fond childhood memories of her mother, in the kitchen, canning.

Fresh tomatoes are first picked from the school's Victory Garden with attention to the ripeness and redness. This is the garden's third season and it has provided lettuce, green beans, corn, sweet potatoes, bell peppers and tomatoes with watermelons still to come.

After the stems are removed, the tomatoes were placed in boiling water for two to three minutes, removed from the pot and then placed into cool water, where they were peeled and halved or quartered, depending on the size. The cut tomatoes were then placed back into the pot to boil on high for 10 to 15 minutes.

While the tomatoes were boiling, Almeter placed the glass canning jars that would be used in hot water. When the tomatoes were ready, they were scooped into a jar, the rim was cleaned and the lid was tightened. Each woman took turns performing the tasks until seven jars were filled and placed on a canning rack.

Almeter then brought a large pot of water to a high, steady boil. When the water was boiling, she then used the canning rack to lower the jars into the water -- making sure that there was at least two inches of water above the top of the jars -- and set a timer for 15 minutes.

After the jars were pulled from the water, Almeter noted they must be left undisturbed until a loud "pop" can be heard, indicating that the lid has safely sealed.

Over the last decade, Almeter has helped orchestrate many demonstrations of early 20th century skills, including blacksmithing, throwing pots, churning butter and making brooms, ropes and banjos, and has participated in demonstrations of treadle sewing, quilting, spinning and dutch oven cooking -- all in era-appropriate dress.

Each year, an Old-Time Crafts Festival is held at the school where many of these skills are on display and an assortment of early 1900's staple items are available in the General Store, such as goat's milk lye soap, prairie bonnets, one-of-a-kind rag dolls, stocking caps and fresh fruit, vegetables and eggs.

"Canning 102" -- pressure canning -- will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. Attendees will have the chance to can green beans in a pressure canner. Please RSVP by Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 417-845-6855 if you wish to participate. A donation of $5 per adult is suggested for the class.

The next quarterly meeting of New Bethel Preservation Society will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at New Bethel School. This time will be used to perform upkeep on the property as well. Organizers are in need of individuals equipped with chainsaws to down a few trees in the fencerow behind the school. Women are asked to please bring finger foods (sandwiches, fruit, veggies) and dinner will be served at approximately 7 p.m., followed by a brief meeting.

Almeter said beverages will be provided and children are always welcome.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS After a few hours, many questions and a plethora of shared knowledge, the final yield was seven jars of homegrown tomatoes.