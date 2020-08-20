RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School senior golfer Lily Allman hits a tee shot during a recent practice at Elk River Country Club in preparation of the 2020 girls' high school golf season.

Entering her senior season, McDonald County's Lily Allman is already the best girl's golfer in history at MCHS.

Yes, this is only the third year of the program, but the odds are Allman will remain the best for many years to come.

The diminutive right-hander (she stands only 4-feet-11-inches) had a stellar summer season in preparation for her senior year.

She won three one-day Southwest Missouri Junior Golf Association tournaments, took third in two others and finished second in a two-day tournament before settling for second by a stroke at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield in the two-day championship.

She also took eighth in the Missouri Junior Amateur in Warrensburg by shooting 77-78 over the two days.

"I had a good summer," Allman said." My score average was 77. I was in the top three in all my SMJGA tournaments."

This fall, she will have a big hill to climb to better her junior year. She not only won a regular-season tournament, she won a district and sectional title on the way to a 31st finish at the state championships.

But Allman would not be happy to just equal that state finish, she definitely wants to top it.

"My goal this year is to make all-state (top 15) and to win districts," Allman said. "I just want to make the most of whatever happens because we don't know what is in the future."

Allman said after winning one tournament last season in a playoff at Carthage, she hopes to repeat that, if not better it.

"It is also a goal to win a couple of tournaments during the year," Allman said. "I want to play my own game and do the best I can and see what happens."

Allman said, as she is getting older, she is getting more distance off the tee. But she said this summer her biggest improvement was her putting.

"My putting stroke improved this summer," Allman said. "That was kind of my focus. I want to get on the green in regulation as much as possible and take advantage of that. Last year, I was kind of swiping my putter. I think I kind of got my putter lined out and I am much more consistent on the greens."

After graduation, Allman said she plans to play golf in college. She said she has narrowed down her choice to a couple of schools, but with many colleges postponing fall sports, there are a lot of unknowns regarding collegiate sports.

"I am excited about this year," Allman said. "I just want to improve on what I have done the past two years."