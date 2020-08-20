MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A black swallowtail butterfly relaxes on a blooming sunflower outside of New Bethel School. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, male black swallowtails have a row of large, light-colored spots across the middle of his wings and females (like the one pictured) have much smaller spots and a larger patch of bright blue scales on each lower wing.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A black swallowtail butterfly relaxes on a blooming sunflower outside of New Bethel School. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, male black swallowtails have a row of large, light-colored spots across the middle of their wings, and females (like the one pictured) have much smaller spots and a larger patch of bright blue scales on each lower wing.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A black swallowtail butterfly relaxes on a blooming sunflower outside of New Bethel School. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, male black swallowtails have a row of large, light-colored spots across the middle of their wings, and females (like the one pictured) have much smaller spots and a larger patch of bright blue scales on each lower wing.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A black swallowtail butterfly relaxes on a blooming sunflower outside of New Bethel School. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, male black swallowtails have a row of large, light-colored spots across the middle of their wings, and females (like the one pictured) have much smaller spots and a larger patch of bright blue scales on each lower wing.