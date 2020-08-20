PHOTO SUBMITTED The new playground, located at 222 E. Garner Street, is now complete with mulch and barricades and is ready to be played on.

PHOTO SUBMITTED The new playground, located at 222 E. Garner Street, is now complete with mulch and barricades and is ready to be played on.

PHOTO SUBMITTED The new playground, located at 222 E. Garner Street, is now complete with mulch and barricades and is ready to be played on.

PHOTO SUBMITTED The new playground, located at 222 E. Garner Street, is now complete with mulch and barricades and is ready to be played on.

PHOTO SUBMITTED Goodman community members stepped up to help make the playground possible by making donations and installing the mulch and barricades. Now, it is ready for the children to come play.

PHOTO SUBMITTED Goodman community members stepped up to help make the playground possible by making donations and installing the mulch and barricades. Now, it is ready for the children to come play.

PHOTO SUBMITTED Goodman community members stepped up to help make the playground possible by making donations and installing the mulch and barricades. Now, it is ready for the children to come play.