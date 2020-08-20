Charles Grant Crow

Dec. 29, 1933

Aug. 14, 2020

Charles Grant "Charlie" Crow, 86, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, while at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Dec. 29, 1933, in Miami, Okla., to William and Nellie (Smith) Crow. He was raised in Miami and was a 1952 graduate of Miami High School. He furthered his education at Butler County Junior College. On Dec. 20, 1953, he married Ruthena Smith. They resided in Wichita, Kan., until moving to Anderson in 1972. He was employed by The Gas Service Company for 28 years. As a gifted musician, he sang, played the bass guitar and piano with many gospel groups. He was a member and deacon at First Baptist Church in Anderson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings, Bertha Honeycutt, Loyd Crow, Lucretia Ramsey, Harold "Sonny" Crow, Marjorie Longan, Andrew Crow, and infant sister Beatrice Crow.

Survivors are his wife of 66 years, Ruthena Crow of the home; three daughters, Jennifer Diane McGaughy of Bella Vista, Ark., Jamie Kay Mitchell of Bentonville, Ark., and Regina Faye Kissel of Anderson; six grandchildren; a brother, Jack Crow of Miami; and three sisters, Dixie McCorkell of West Seneca, Okla., Pat Spunaugle of Blue Jacket, Okla., and Georgia Sapp of Commerce, Okla.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Anderson, with Brother John Beck officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors in the Anderson Cemetery.

Jeannie Martin

Jan. 25, 1944

Aug. 6, 2020

Jeannie Martin, of Southwest City, Missouri, went to her eternal home on August 6, 2020, at the age of 76 at her home.

Jeannie is survived by her children, Kelly Ewton and Toi Heatley both of Southwest City, Missouri, Corbi Shurtleff and husband Preston of Murphy, Texas, and Devin Martin of Dallas, Texas; her grandchildren, Brad Carr and wife Tiffany, Jessica Lehman and husband Roy, Christy Lockhart and fiancé Eddie Moore, Graham Shurtleff, Hannah Shurtleff and husband Phillip Pearson, Clara Fetter and husband Chris, Gabriel Shurtleff, Peter Shurtleff, Paul Shurtleff, Jon Shurtleff, and Elena Shurtleff; great-grandchildren, Easton, Alyx, Addison, Hudson, Noah, Cooper, Luke, Abigail, Samuel, Patrick, and Debbie; and numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Farley Martin; her parents, John M. and Loie Arney; her sister, Linda Tarr and husband Harold; and her grandson, Alex Shurtleff.

Jeannie was born in Leavenworth, Kansas, on January 25, 1944, to John M. and Loie Arney. She was raised in Southwest City, Missouri, and graduated from Southwest City High School. She was married to Farley Martin on August 24, 1984, in Dallas, Texas. After marrying, they lived in Richardson, Texas. They retired to Southwest City, Missouri, so they could be closer to Jeannie's parents. They enjoyed 33 years of marriage before his passing in 2017.

Jeannie's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren meant the world to her and she was extremely proud of them. She talked about them to anyone who would listen. She got immense joy from visits with them and loved to have phone conversations with each of them as often as possible, also. She was thoughtful, loving, caring, and generous. She was a cancer survivor and an incredibly strong woman. She was a believer in Jesus Christ and was baptized at Southwest City United Methodist Church. She is now in Heaven with her husband, parents, sister, brother-in-law, and grandson, all of whom she missed greatly. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all who knew her.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Calvary Stampede Cowboy Church in Southwest City, Missouri. Pastor Brad Carr will officiate.

Brenda Joyce (Littlefield) Meador

May 18, 1948

Aug. 12, 2020

Brenda Joyce (Littlefield) Meador, 72, of Powell, Mo., died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

She was born May 18, 1948, in Anderson, Mo., to Henry Lansing and Hazel Irene (Taylor) Littlefield. She was of the Pentecostal faith. She graduated from Rocky Comfort High School in 1966 and married John David Meador Dec. 30, 1966, in Wheaton, Mo. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom, raising chickens for 34 years, and volunteering/working in the McDonald County school system to include: first secretary at Rocky Comfort school, serving on committees to build new county school buildings; 40 years working in the summer ball program at Rocky Comfort schools; and secretary for the entire county summer ball program for 12 years. She was a member of Faith Builders Family Church, in Rogers, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-law parents, Kermit R. and Julia Jean (Judy) (Woodfill) Meador; two sisters, Mary Margaret Littlefield, Wanda Ileene Frazier; one brother, Clifford Alton Littlefield; one grandson, Ronnie Todd Woods; three brothers-in-law, James Clarkson, Bill Frazier and Larry Jones; one sister-in-law, Blanche Littlefield.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John David Meador of the home; three sons, David Aaron Meador (Luci), John Travis Meador, Lansing Kermit Meador (Lisa) all of Powell; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Harold Littlefield (Linda) of Pineville, Richard Littlefield (Carol) of St. Louis; two sisters, Connie Roberts (Larry) of Neosho, Peggy Clarkson of Stella; two sisters-in-law, Carrie Jones, Ruth Churchwell, both of Powell; one brother-in-law, Clayton Meador (Brenda Sue) of Anderson.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Lansing Meador, David Meador and Tim Horton officiating. Burial followed in the Cowan Cemetery in Powell.

Charlie Crow