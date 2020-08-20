RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County linebacker Jared Mora prepares to tackle Jackson Clarkson during a recent practice in the Mustangs' preparation of a scrimmage at Carl Junction on Aug. 21. Game time is 7 p.m.

With a lot of unknowns and uncertainty about the Missouri high school fall sports season due to covid-19, McDonald County High School is preparing to begin the 2020 season with scrimmages in four sports over the next week, including Friday night's jamboree at Carl Junction for the MCHS football team.

The Mustangs held their first intrasquad scrimmage on Aug. 14 in preparation for their Aug. 21 jamboree at Carl Junction. The game time is 7 p.m.

Missouri's annual football jamborees normally involve four teams at one location, but due to covid-19, jamborees this year are limited to two teams.

Instead of running 12 plays on offense and defense against each of the other three teams attending, this year the format is for each team to run 36 plays against each other.

Following the football team's jamboree on Aug. 21, the boys' soccer team, the Lady Mustang softball team and the Lady Mustang volleyball team will hold jamborees on Aug. 25.

Soccer will face Cassville at 4:30 p.m. at MCHS. The teams will play two 35-minute halves.

Also on Aug. 25 at MCHS, the softball team will host Nevada in an eight-inning scrimmage. Game time is also 4:30 p.m.

The volleyball team will travel for its jamboree, going to Seneca on Aug. 25 for a 70-point match, beginning at 6 p.m.

The boys' and girls' cross country teams will attend the Carthage Warm-Up set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 29 at South Middle School in Joplin. The meet was moved from Missouri Southern State University due to Southern postponing all fall sports to the spring.

The girls' golf team will not have a warm-up before entering its first tournament of the season. It will open its 2020 season at the Springfield Catholic Girls Golf Tournament in Springfield on Sept. 1.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County third baseman Adasyn Leach throws to first during a recent practice. The Lady Mustang softball team hosts Nevada at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 in a two-team jamboree.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Jesus Lara works on his footwork during a recent practice in preparation of the 2020 soccer season. The Mustangs host Cassville at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 in a scrimmage match.