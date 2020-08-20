After a short public hearing on Tuesday, Goodman's board of alderman instated Ordinance No. 2020-522, setting the 2020 real estate and personal property tax levy at .7198 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The council revisited its discussion on a rental agreement draft for the new community building and a new vehicle for the police department.

After looking at other rental agreements and considering cost, equipment and guidelines for use, the council approved the draft for and is looking forward to opening the community building for family gatherings.

Police Chief Adam Miller presented the council with information on a 2015 four-wheel-drive Chevy Tahoe which has 105,000 miles and is listed at $15,500, and he believes it meets the criteria for capability and comfort while coming in at a good price point.

After there was debate amongst the council on the need for a new car for the police department, the specifications of the car itself and the budget, it was North Ward Alderman Ed Tuomala who suggested and made a motion for Miller to be able to go look at the car himself and bring someone along who had knowledge about vehicles before making a decision on whether or not to purchase it.

"I don't think you're gonna get a better deal than this," Tuomala said. "We want something we can take pride in."

Miller will have to travel to Claremore, Okla., to check out the potential new vehicle for the police department.

Meghan Sprenkle, a representative of the Goodman Betterment Club, announced to the council that a donation will be made to the Terra Lewis Memorial Park, which was destroyed in the tornado that hit Goodman in 2017.

"We plan to donate a park bench in memory and we will need help pouring concrete soon," Sprenkle said.

Sprenkle also announced an upcoming car show that will be held at the ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. There will be a pie auction, corn hole tournament, 50/50 raffle, and food trucks at the event. All donations will go to funding future community projects.

"We want to get even more involved with the community," Sprenkle said. "We've got some new faces and we're excited."

The Goodman Betterment Club will be meeting today to discuss details for the car show. The council agreed that the club could continue to use the community building for its meetings since so much of what it does gives back.

The council then heard from Rodney Daniels, who sought approval for putting in a new double-wide trailer on two lots he purchased at Harold and Pearl Street. South Ward Alderman Clay Sexson made the motion to approve a variance for Daniels.

The council also approved a bid proposal from CliftonLarsonAllen for accounting services and approved bills in the amount of $22,123.62.