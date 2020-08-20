COURTESY PHOTO/A one-of-a-kind bird house by Simply MarleyC takes a number of elements from nature, including multiple types of moss and bark.

"Everything is art and everyone is an artisan."

Those are words that Rose and her partner, Marc, live by and repeat often.

The couple, who asked not to be identified by their last names, define "art" as any specialized skill, branch of learning or act of ingenuity. This includes bakers, electricians, painters, herbalists, soap-makers and carpenters.

"All of that is art," Rose says.

Rose is a life-long artist and self-defined alternative arts and craft connection specialist operating under the name Rose Colored Glasses. She finds joy in meeting the makers around her and connecting them with other makers, and often, with a home in need of their craft.

"People are tired of generic crap," she said. "We're willing to connect sources and supplies to those without them and see what's possible."

Edible art, hangable art, and wearable art are all in her portfolio. Handcrafted items include birdhouses and feeders, tie-dye candles, soap, hair bows, wood burned art, paracord accessories, plant stands, dream catchers, baked desserts, shadow boxes, graffiti art, organic household supplies, custom paintings, antique silverware jewelry, and more.

While Rose's connections are primarily in the four-state area, she also has art sources internationally.

In addition to networking, Rose also helps make a variety of mediums available to area artists. She is known to salvage discarded mirrors, wood scraps, metal, and paint for other crafters.

"Artisans helping artisans," is how she sums it up. "If one man's trash isn't another man's treasure ... you need a different man. I was raised not to waste."

Looking towards the future, Rose and Marc would like to see Rose Colored Glasses recognized as a non-profit with a brick and mortar art co-op in Southwest Missouri that would provide lessons on various skills, like-minded makers, art for sale and a catalog of local and global artists to connect with.

"The main goal is community," Marc said. "We want the community to come in, learn and take part."

"We live in the Age of Information; why don't we have these skills? Because we're not talking to each other and imparting knowledge," Rose added. "If Jack has apples and Jill knows how to bake, when they're brought together, they both have pie."

Rose Colored Glasses is always in search of art, artisans or donations (material, labor or monetary).

"If you have money to give, do so. If you don't, you have something inside of you to give. We always need people to create," Rose said.

There are a number of upcoming opportunities to see what artisans in the area are creating and get your hands on a one-of-a-kind piece.

On the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 26, Rose Colored Glasses can be found at Rucker's Bar and Grill, south of Pineville. There will be live music, hot food, arts and crafts.

From 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, Rose Colored Glasses will be set-up at G-Pop's Furniture Store in Anderson celebrating "G-Pop's" birthday and offering a variety of local arts at an unbeatable price.

Those interested in displaying their art at events with Rose Colored Glasses can contact Rose via phone at 417-346-7243 or via email at [email protected] She noted that if she is unable to answer your call, she will return it as soon as possible.

COURTESY PHOTO/These candle holders repurpose glass bottles and terra cotta drip trays and feature ornate, hand-painted birds that are illuminated by candlelight.

COURTESY PHOTO/Moonshadow Candles produces funky, fragrant candles as well as wax melts in all shapes and sizes.

COURTESY PHOTO/In a unique twist, this intricate eating utensil is turned into a beautiful ring by Jim and Kat.