The Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival will be canceled this year, according to an Aug. 12 announcement by Dee DiNino, director of the festival originally scheduled for Oct. 15-17.

"It is hard to cancel this event for our exhibitors, volunteer organizations and the vendors that provide us services, as well as the retail, housing and restaurants that benefit financially from this third weekend in October every year," she said.

But the festival brings hundreds of people together, including many visitors from other areas, and the organizers couldn't find any way to keep them all safe from covid-19.

"We just don't want to be the cause of an increased spread of this unrelenting virus. Our shoppers and exhibitors come first, so we are responsibly taking the steps necessary to keep them safe."

Many of the other festivals, usually scheduled for the same weekend, had already been canceled, she said, including War Eagle, which started the tradition.

Exhibitor Heather Hoskins said she is disappointed.

"With everything that's been going on, it was the last piece of normalcy we had left," she said. "People are tired of being in their homes. They want to get out and do something."

Hoskins said she attended the craft fairs for years before becoming an exhibitor. She makes fall and Christmas decor out of recycled items. She may find another outlet to sell her crafts but hasn't decided yet.

The craft fair's Facebook page, www.bellavistafestival.org, will feature photos and contact information from festival vendors, so people can shop online, beginning in September.

"Planning will begin for a tremendous comeback in October 2021," DiNino said.