Division I

The following cases were filed:

Lindsey H. Cravens vs. Delbert J. Cravens. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Derek S. Cooper vs. Todd Daugherty. Small claims over $100.

Justin J. Sellers vs. Glenda Mayfield. Small claims over $100.

Owen Gibson vs. Mary J. Chutin et al. Unlawful detainer.

Bell Management, Inc. vs. Gabriel P. Miner et al. Unlawful detainer.

Francis L. Beaver vs. Carl E. Hatton et al. Unlawful detainer.

Mid American Credit Union vs. Cole Williams. Contract -- other.

Anglin Family Investment vs. Allison L. Herrera et al. Unlawful detainer.

Genesis Health Clubs, LLC vs. Trystan J. Lindner. Suit on account.

Unifund CCR, LLC vs. Steve Oler. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Andres Ballin. Theft/stealing.

Lillianna Kong. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Zachary L. Kong. Peace disturbance.

Lucie M. Ramsey. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Fatima J. Saravia. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Evelin Elizabeth Rivera. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Brenda L. Torres. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Kevin A. Martinez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Tate M. Lang. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Anahi Cervantes. Peace disturbance.

Selena Springwater. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Erik M. Perea. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Jose W. Nunez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Juan D. Alonzo. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways.

Molly A. Durossette. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Anthony W. Tiger. Littering. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Garrett W. Tillman. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Felonies:

Sonya Natosha Harr. Assault -- special victim.

Travis R. Buchele. Knowingly burning or exploding and property damage.

Eric B. Benton. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

David Molina Sr. Kidnapping.

Andrea L. Collins. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Melissa Jones. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Terra F. Smith. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Carmelo M. Burgos. Assault -- special victim and damage to jail/jail property.

Aaron B. Fichtner. Failure to register as sex offender.

Keith W. Wiltgen. DWI -- alcohol.

Silas Carl Groh. Burglary.

Brandy S. Pike. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Michael L. Brown. Assault.

The following cases were heard:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Amber Bowman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Jackie Coatney. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Nikki Digiovanni. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Donald L. Landers et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Denby Ewell. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Cameron Freeston. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Krista Gallahue. Contract/account (bulk). Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jay Glasgow. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Ashley Kirby. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

TD Auto Finance, LLC vs. Earl Laughlin et al. Contract/account (bulk). Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Rocky Lopez. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Sherry L. Mace. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corporation vs. Tamsen A. Marler. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Vanancio Mata. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Bell Management, Inc. vs. Gabriel P. Miner et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Leonard Myers. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Mr. Pump, LLC vs. Scott A. Robinson. Small claims over $100. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Rebecka Scoggins. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Richard Taylor. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Stephanie Taylor. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Sarah J. Webb et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Tomas Hernandez. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Gustavo Iraburo. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Kevin A. Martinez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Alyssa Renee McKee. Authorized or knowingly permitted person to drive motor vehicle who had no legal rights and permit another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Tyler M. Parmele. Driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $435.50.

Jay A. Platter. Property damage. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Lawrence Potarf. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Rose Y. Quinteros Orellana. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $154.50.

Lucie M. Ramsey. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Evelin Elizabeth Rivera. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Blanca Rosales. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Antonio Rubio. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Lester L. Smith. DWI -- alcohol and property damage. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Drayton James Terrill. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Donnaka Delane Wagner. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Gabriel J. Walker. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Jacy D. Welch. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Elson William. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Hayden C. Woods. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $154.50.

Makayla N. Woods. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Michael S. Woods. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Felonies:

Jenny L. Lotton. Assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Kevin McMillan. Non-support. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Harold Millikin. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Ethan M. Navarro. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Keenan P. Page. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jacob D. Whitehill. Assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.