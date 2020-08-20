Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area hospitals, is working with its partner hospitals to identify candidates for the donation of covid-19 convalescent plasma (CCP). CBCO is asking area residents who have recovered from covid-19 to donate plasma which will be used to treat acute and active cases of the virus.

Since the need for this lifesaving treatment is starting to outpace the supply, a weekly drawing will take place that will award one convalescent plasma donor from the previous week a $500 VISA gift card.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that is collected from patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, covid-19. Recovered patients develop antibodies in their blood that work against the virus. Antibodies are proteins that might help fight the infection. To date, hundreds of plasma treatments have been administered in Ozarks area hospitals, with many positive reports of its effectiveness. Many more donations are needed to help build a reliable stockpile of CCP to help in the future.

"Our area hospitals are seeing the tremendous healing effects of convalescent plasma transfusions, and the treatment has become a key weapon in fighting off coronavirus," CBCO executive director Anthony Roberts said. "But area usage is higher now than the amounts we are able to provide. There are hundreds of now healthy individuals who have recovered from coronavirus. Those people have a unique calling right now. Their plasma can have a positive effect on the most severely ill patients."

Donating convalescent plasma is a simple procedure, as Suzanne Stringer can attest. She, along with her husband Dr. Kenton Stringer, have donated their antibody-rich plasma multiple times since recovering from covid-19.

"I had never given plasma before but knew that donating plasma was a way that people could make a difference in a time where we don't have an answer yet.," Stringer said. "It meant even more when I found out the plasma, when given to CBCO, was staying in the area. It's easy and painless."

If you have tested positive for covid-19, have a documented positive lab test, and are 14 days symptom-free, you may be eligible to participate in the CCP program. Potential CCP donors are asked to contact CBCO directly at 417-830-3893 to see if they are eligible. Also, please note that blood donors must meet normal donation eligibility guidelines to participate in the program.

On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.