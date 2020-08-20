Sign in
Briefs August 20, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

62nd Annual Wheaton BBQ

The 62nd Annual Wheaton BBQ sponsored by the Wheaton Volunteer Fire Department will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. There will be free rides for the kids and kid's carnival rides. Wheaton FFA is also providing a petting zoo.

Schedule of Events -- begins at 11 a.m. with Wheaton Street Machines Show and Shine Car Event (for more information, phone 417-847-7907) and Spud McCracken Memorial Horseshoe Tournament (for more information phone 417-835-3003).

Food Service -- begins at 11:30 a.m. Menu will include 1/2 barbecued chicken dinner with baked potato, baked beans, bread, milk or coffee at $6 for adults and $3 for kids; homemade pulled pork sandwich with baked beans for $5; and homemade pies and ice cream provided the Wheaton United Methodist Church Women.

Grandstand Entertainment -- from 1 to 8 p.m.

Duck Race -- begins at 8 p.m. in the park, with winners first through fifth place receiving awards.

Arts & Crafts Show -- Booth spaces are available. For more information or to register, call 417-847-7568.

