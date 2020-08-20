This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

July 27

Carl Andrew Buckner Jr., 43, Sulphur Springs, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner

Richard Brock Dalton, 26, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive

Alex Dagon Hammond, 27, Pineville, defective equipment

Jericho Daniel Jones, 39, Seneca, burglary

Nathaniel George Murray, 39, Washburn, possession of burglary tools

Alice Marie Woolard I, 33, Noel, trespassing

July 28

Rodney James Dennis, 47, Noel, DWI-alcohol

Tonya Renee Dickson, 41, Afton, Okla., assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Darin James Eubanks, 28, Anderson, parole violation, assault -- serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action, escape or attempted escape from confinement and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Adam Chastain Parham, 32, Fayetteville, Ark., DWI -- death of another and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident

July 29

James Culton Kivett, 66, Neosho, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another, driving while revoked/suspended, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection

Robert Loren Wantland, 58, Leland, Miss., out-of-state fugitive and theft/stealing -- wire/electrical transformer or other device/pipe

July 30

Cory James Hobbs, 25, Goodman, child molestation

Erica Johnson-Tygart, 33, Noel, passing bad check

Jerry Dale Slaughter, 31, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive

Lester Leroy Smith, 53, Noel, passing bad check, violation of order of protection for adult, property damage, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, DWI-alcohol, leaving scene of accident, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

July 31

Kyris Davon Burks, 28, Pineville, probation violation

Tyler Matthew Parmele, 26, Sulphur Springs, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Franklin Walker, 19, Spavinaw, Okla., theft/stealing

Aug. 1

Thom Abin, no age given, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, assault, endangering the welfare of a child, concealing a misdemeanor and escape or attempted escape from confinement

Joston Andrew, 34, Noel, DWI-alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Donald Lee Colvard, 46, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Leonard Keith Daugherty, 60, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Andrew Joseph Moring, 30, Bella Vista, Ark., littering