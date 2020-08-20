This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
July 27
Carl Andrew Buckner Jr., 43, Sulphur Springs, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
Richard Brock Dalton, 26, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive
Alex Dagon Hammond, 27, Pineville, defective equipment
Jericho Daniel Jones, 39, Seneca, burglary
Nathaniel George Murray, 39, Washburn, possession of burglary tools
Alice Marie Woolard I, 33, Noel, trespassing
July 28
Rodney James Dennis, 47, Noel, DWI-alcohol
Tonya Renee Dickson, 41, Afton, Okla., assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Darin James Eubanks, 28, Anderson, parole violation, assault -- serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action, escape or attempted escape from confinement and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Adam Chastain Parham, 32, Fayetteville, Ark., DWI -- death of another and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident
July 29
James Culton Kivett, 66, Neosho, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another, driving while revoked/suspended, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection
Robert Loren Wantland, 58, Leland, Miss., out-of-state fugitive and theft/stealing -- wire/electrical transformer or other device/pipe
July 30
Cory James Hobbs, 25, Goodman, child molestation
Erica Johnson-Tygart, 33, Noel, passing bad check
Jerry Dale Slaughter, 31, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive
Lester Leroy Smith, 53, Noel, passing bad check, violation of order of protection for adult, property damage, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, DWI-alcohol, leaving scene of accident, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
July 31
Kyris Davon Burks, 28, Pineville, probation violation
Tyler Matthew Parmele, 26, Sulphur Springs, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Franklin Walker, 19, Spavinaw, Okla., theft/stealing
Aug. 1
Thom Abin, no age given, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, assault, endangering the welfare of a child, concealing a misdemeanor and escape or attempted escape from confinement
Joston Andrew, 34, Noel, DWI-alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
Donald Lee Colvard, 46, Goodman, out-of-state fugitive and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Leonard Keith Daugherty, 60, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Andrew Joseph Moring, 30, Bella Vista, Ark., littering