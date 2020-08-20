The McDonald County R-1 School District Board of Education, at its meeting on Aug. 13, heard from staff members about the district's fall re-entry plan.

High school principal Angie Brewer said the district has two platforms for online learning for families who choose that option. For grades kindergarten through fifth, the platform is Launch, and for sixth through 12th grades the platform is Edgenuity. She said kindergarten through fifth grades start at the same time in the morning each day, while the high school students have more flexibility in their schedule.

Director of operations Will Gordon said transportation will be provided for students living more than a mile from their home school. Buses will be sanitized after the routes, and the buses will be loaded from back to front, with the exception of some kindergarten students, he said. He added that riding the bus is a privilege, and masks are required on the bus. He also said the district is asking parents to transport their children to school if they can.

Pineville Elementary principal Adam Lett said schools are asking parents not to walk their children to classes except for kindergartners on the first day. Parents will have to be screened for fever upon entering the building.

Gordon said for meals, they are asking that students wash their hands. The high school will have four lunch periods with spaces for dining spread out into the commons and the library, he said.

Lett said students will report straight to class. Desks will all face one direction. Art and music teachers will come to their homeroom. Elementary students will have the same desks throughout the year. Teachers will keep a seating chart.

He added that Tyson Foods has donated 1,000 water bottles for students who cannot afford them. Water fountains will be closed, and students will be encouraged to bring water bottles from home.

Teachers have been asked to sanitize playground equipment after use, and students will wash their hands after playing on the equipment, Lett said.

Gordon said keeping buildings clean is a priority. Custodians will spray down high-touch areas at the beginning of the day, and teachers have been asked to help with sanitation during transitions, he said.

Assistant Superintendent Joy Hardridge said all staff will enter through one door and be screened for fever. Students will be screened at home. Each building has a care room where symptomatic students can be isolated while waiting for parents to pick them up.

Hardridge said if there is a student who tests positive for covid-19 in a school, this is why seating charts are so important and will be used not only in the classrooms but also in the cafeterias and on the buses. Seating charts will be given to the health department so that the health department can determine which students need to be quarantined due to their exposure to the positive student.

Superintendent Mark Stanton said it is possible that a classroom could have to be quarantined and go virtual rather than a whole school or the whole district. It is also possible to close for cleaning for two days and have virtual teaching via Google classroom, he said.

Athletics Director Bo Bergen said transportation to and from games will follow the same protocol as the transportation department. He said he is also encouraging parents who attend games to transport their students home. He noted the district has purchased neck gaiters for football and other sports. Players can wear the pieces as masks when off the field. He said athletes will be screened before practice and games.

Board president Frank Woods thanked the administrators and staff for their work on the plan, noting it obviously took countless hours. The board approved the plan.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a Chromebook handbook policy. The district recently ordered 200 Chromebooks for the high school and is working toward a one-to-one ratio at the high school, meaning every student would have a Chromebook belonging to the school to take home. Stanton said the district eventually wants to have a one-to-one ratio for the entire district but is taking it a piece at a time.

He also noted the district has a matching grant opportunity through the state to purchase other laptops. He said the district has an opportunity to get a grant to create WiFi outside the school so families can access it when they pull up outside. The grant would also allow the district to put WiFi on buses to get the service to families, he said.

Stanton also told the board that a virtual open house will be Aug. 20.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a bid from Midwest Transit for two 72-passenger buses at $86,736 each and one 24-passenger bus with a wheelchair lift at $102,306.

• Approved an increase in compensation for staff for tutoring from $25 an hour to $30 an hour.