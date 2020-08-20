Anderson's board of aldermen held a public hearing on Tuesday evening regarding the annual tax levy and, with no questions or concerns from the audience, set the 2020 real estate and personal property tax rate at .614 per $100 of assessed valuation. This rate is unchanged from 2019.

Newly-appointed police chief Dave Abbott reported that the department's new patrol vehicle is in-service and on the road, but the vehicle is still in need of radar. Alderman Chester Neel motioned to pre-authorize the purchase of a new radar system.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported that, since the last meeting, the department has answered 48 calls for service. Abbott said he is currently in the process of completing ISO paperwork and scheduling a hydrant flow test. He is optimistic that an updated test will improve the city's ISO rating.

After a short discussion, the council agreed to strip the equipment from a troublesome fire and rescue vehicle and solicit bids.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported that the water towers in town have been cleaned and inspected. A welder is scheduled to review a leak on one of the towers this Saturday. He said a permanent structure is set to be erected next week for the farmer's market.

Shoemaker noted that the street department is in need of a new lawnmower. He said two lawnmowers are currently in the shop for repair and suggested trading one in. He agreed to research quotes on mowers before the next meeting.

Shoemaker then spoke about software that would allow for work orders to be submitted, completed and documented remotely. He said it would cost $2,000 annually, which would include training and updates. Alderman Gene Cantrell motioned to table the item until budgets have been figured.

On to the matter of new business, Mayor Rusty Wilson proposed the purchase of tablets for council members to conduct city business. He said it would cost $3,469.95 for the electronics and it would save $1,117.62 in paper and labor costs each year.

"Let's table that, we have other bills to pay," said Alderman Cantrell.

In other business, the council:

• Discussed the Summer Ball Program and refunds for signup fees;

• Scheduled a special budget meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8;

• Paid bills in the amount of $93,858.19, which reflects a $28,000 expense for the purchase of a new police department vehicle.