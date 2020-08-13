Ron Helgestad

June 20, 1950

July 30, 2020

Ron Helgestad, 70, of Pineville, Mo., died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Rogers, Ark.

He enjoyed reading, writing, shooting guns and riding motorcycles. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, and retired from the VA Hospital after a 20 year tenure.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeannie; parents, Alvin and Pauline Helgestad; brother, Dale Helgestad; and sister, Janet Birkrem.

He is survived by his sons, Jason Helgestad, Justin Helgestad; daughter-in-law, Julie Helgestad; sister, Barb Dettwiler; and brothers, Bob Helgestad, John Helgestad.

There are no services planned at this time.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Bessie Divine Peterson

March 25, 1934

July 26, 2020

Bessie Divine Peterson of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by her family at home.

She was born March 25, 1934, near Eureka Springs, Ark. She was accomplished in paperhanging and upholstery work, which were her professional trades until retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nellie Loftis Laizure and George Laizure; a daughter, Jessie Ann Hatfield; and three grandsons.

Survivors are her children, Margareta and James Young of Seligman, Barbara and Truman Evans of Pineville, Roberta and Daniel Benningfield of Mounds, Okla., Johnny and Denise Divine of Oklahoma City, Okla., Ranee and Harvey Schlessman of Kansas City; and 36 grandchildren.

Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, there will be a celebration of life in the Life Center at Banner Church, located at 597 North Fork Road, Anderson, Mo., beginning with a short memorial at 1:30 p.m. with friends and family, and a come and go visitation immediately following the memorial until 5 p.m. Interment will be at New Bethel Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

James Richard Shaver

Jan. 28, 1943

Aug. 6, 2020

James Richard "Jim" Shaver, 77, of Tiff City, Mo., died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born on Jan. 28, 1943, in Southwest City, Mo., to William Howard and Margaret Cloeine (Cooper) Shaver. He married Nancy Franklin Aug. 25, 1976, in Miami, Okla. He was a lifelong rancher, raising cattle and training horses to include two world champions. In his youth, he played baseball, basketball and was a calf roper. He also worked at Ozark Telephone Company in Seneca for 13 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Shaver of the home; three sons, James Shaver (Christina) of Tiff City, Jesse Shaver (Jaime) of Racine, Mo., Justin Shaver (Marissa) of Zena, Okla.; and 12 grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson, Mo., with lifelong friend and pastor Roland Keith officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Tiff City Community Building in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.