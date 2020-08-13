Several items were addressed during Noel's City Council meeting on Tuesday, resulting in the approval of a new insurance provider for city employees and a new ordinance.

South Ward Alderman Joshua Manning made a motion to approve the transition to a new insurance provider, HIC Agency Inc. The city's current insurance plan will remain the same, but switching to a new insurance provider will result in greater savings and more flexibility.

With a new insurance provider, the city's premium for health insurance would be $4,500 a month instead of $5,105.61 and their copays would be $5-10 less than what their current provider was offering.

The city does not currently have a plan in place for life insurance. It has received a proposal from Sun Life, but the Council is looking to HIC Agency Inc. to provide other options.

As the business continued, a new ordinance was shared that addresses public and private sewers and provisions for discontinued water service.

"We have had people who haven't paid their water or electric bills and they are still living in their house," Mayor Lewis Davis said.

The ordinance states that if people have not paid their utility bills (specific to water/sewer) and the utilities get shut off, then they have 20 days to get their utilities turned back on or they have to vacate their home. North Ward Alderperson Kim Wilson made a motion to approve the new ordinance.

The council then heard from Jason Fitzgerald of Cards Recycling, who recently purchased Bernice Sanitation, the city's previous garbage disposal provider.

"Everything is going to stay the same as far as pricing goes," Fitzgerald said. "We will also be providing containers at no charge."

Fitzgerald also shared how the company recently purchased a new truck with a 6-yard compactor which will make running rural routes and dirt roads easier.

During departmental reports, Fire Chief Brandon Barrett reported that, in the last month, the fire department has responded to six motor vehicle accidents, three service calls, 25 medical calls and one good intent call.

Marshal Randy Wilson also reported that, in the last month, 25 arrests have been made and there have been 207 cases.

Lastly, the council heard from Mike Newman of Refugee and Immigrants Services and Education who inquired about the purchase of the former Harp's building.

Newman is looking at purchasing the building to create a community center to support refugees, immigrants and all people in Noel.

"With this building, we could provide space for classrooms to teach English as a second language, offer citizenship classes during weeknights and weekends, provide after-school care, legal services, health and dental services, and multicultural activities," Newman said.

Newman shared a letter of intent from Harp's to sell the building to RAISE, but Mayor Davis said that, because the building is commercial, it cannot be done.

"We're looking for businesses that will pay us taxes, not eat our taxes," Mayor Davis said.

Newman questioned whether or not the building could be rezoned. Mayor Davis explained that the Harp's building is strictly a commercial area and they are looking at businesses like Casey's or Braum's to come in.

"We need something that will produce good revenue for our city," Mayor Davis said. "At this time, I don't see how we can change the zoning for it."

Though the Council agreed that it is a good idea to provide something like this for the community, the location is problematic due to zoning.