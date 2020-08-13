MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Parker Wright. Wright placed second in the Junior Showmanship Competition, fourth in the 4- to 8-month division, third in the 12- to 24-month division and fourth in the 24- to 36-month division.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Abby Mills placed second in the Senior Showmanship Competition.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Darison Ruddick was named Overall Grand Champion in the market goat division, placed third in the Senior Showmanship Competition, fifth in the 4- to 8-month division, second in the 12- to 24-month division and third in the 24- to 36-month division.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jamison Wright was awarded Reserve Grand Champion, placed first in the Senior Showmanship Competition, second in the 4- to 8-month division, first in the 12- to 24-month division and first in the 24- to 36-month division.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jed Mills placed seventh in the 4- to 8-month division.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Langston Mitchell was named Overall Grand Champion, Overall Best of Show and placed first in the Junior Showmanship Competition. Mitchell placed first and third in the 4- to 8-month division and second in the 24- to 36-month division.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Tori Mills placed fifth in the 4- to 8-month division and third in the Junior Showmanship Competition.

