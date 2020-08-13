RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Owners Ashley (back row, left) and Adam Murphy, along with sons Corbin (front row, left), 5, and Zander, 7, are pictured at the U Scream Ice Cream food truck.

Adam and Ashley Murphy of Anderson are the owners of the "U Scream Ice Cream" truck that can be found at different times around towns in McDonald County.

Ashley said Adam wanted to have a food truck for some time. The planning for the truck began after Adam, who is an EMT, had back troubles that led to surgery and six months off of work in 2018. During those six months, he had time to put together plans for the food truck. In 2019, they got up and running and went to lots of events -- probably two per month, they said. Among the events they attended last year was the Fayetteville hot air balloon festival, they said.

"Since they (events) were all canceled (this year), we thought we would see how we did setting up at local places, and so far it's turned out pretty good," Ashley said.

Adam noted they are still doing some neighborhood block parties in Joplin this year.

Ashley is an occupational therapy assistant who will be attending school this fall to earn her master's degree. Adam's EMT schedule dictates the schedule of the ice cream business. They put their schedule of where they will be on social media at the beginning of the week. They divide up their time between Pineville, Anderson and Noel.

Their menu is varied. It all started out with gourmet ice cream sandwiches, which come in different flavors and are dipped in chocolate hard shell and topped with various toppings, Ashley said. The sandwiches are $5.

A few of the most popular varieties are "Grandma's Chocolate Chunk," "Peanut Butter Lover," and "How Can I Have S'more If I Haven't Had Any Yet."

They also serve cones, floats and sundaes. A root beer float is $5. They have iced coffee for $3 and fresh-squeezed lemonade, which is popular, for $4. They also have several flavors of shaved ice.