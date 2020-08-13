Resurrection Ministries is serving up free entertainment, food and the gospel to the community as the Unchained Summer Concert Series continues in Noel this Saturday.

The event will take place next to Arvest Bank and will be from 4 to 9 p.m. All you will need to bring is a lawn chair.

Three bands will be playing: Until Heaven, The Reckless Revival Band, and the Brandon Dorris Band.

Until Heaven, a 3-piece band out of Newton County, will be bringing a more mellow sound, whereas The Reckless Revival Band has more of a southern-rock vibe and the Brandon Dorris Band out of Joplin will be leading contemporary worship.

You can listen to these bands before the concert on Saturday by searching for them on Spotify, YouTube or iTunes.

"We've had everything from rap to Southern rock to contemporary Christian groups at our concert series," Bill Laughard of Resurrection Ministries said.

The event will kick-off with prayer and then Until Heaven will start the show, followed by a free meal at 6 p.m. Hamburgers, potato chips and water will be served.

"People in attendance can expect good food, good music and the good news of the Gospel in a no-pressure, zero-condemnation, no-strings-attached environment that is truly one-hundred percent free! They can also expect that every aspect of what we do will point to our Savior, Jesus," Justin Brock of The Reckless Revival Band said.

Laughard, who has been hosting this concert series for three years, desires to see lives changed.

"I wasn't in church as a young man. I used to cook and sell drugs. I've been clean for 7 years, and now I'm an ordained minister. We're giving people an opportunity for a way out," he said.

While some churches have closed due to covid-19, Resurrection Ministries is working to continue to share the gospel in creative ways.

"We hope to reach those who have been hurt or pushed away by the church and that they see the "truth" in the Gospel that we are living in front of them, in their community. We also hope to reach those who would never step foot in a church and/or those who are just needing to eat," Brock said.

This is the third year Resurrection Ministries has hosted the Unchained Summer Concert Series and plans to continue. The next stop for this series will be in Granby in September.

"If just one person shows up, we'll still do the whole concert," Laughard said.