MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS After Dogpatch’s closing, salvageable rides were sold to various parks. Those that remained, like the Wild Water Rampage, cast a stark silhouette against the rugged landscape. The property was opened for one weekend in late 2014, allowing those who wished to reminisce to revisit the area.

SPRINGFIELD -- Noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris announced on Aug. 4 the purchase of the former Dogpatch USA theme park property, a beautiful 400-acre natural setting, in northern Arkansas' Newton County.

While specific plans for the property remain in the early stages of exploration, any possible future development will be an extension of Morris' signature experiences that help families connect to nature and each other. Natural beauty, quality craftsmanship, attention to detail and family fun are the hallmarks of every project Johnny pursues.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to restore, preserve and share this crown jewel of Arkansas and the Ozarks so everyone can further enjoy the wonderful region we call home," said Morris, a lifelong resident of Springfield.

Johnny has worked tirelessly to promote and share the natural beauty of the Ozarks with visitors from around the world.

"We're going to take our time to restore the site, dream big and imagine the possibilities to help more families get back to nature through this historic and cherished place," he added.

The site is located near the legendary Buffalo National River, which flows through 135 miles of breathtaking natural scenery. One of the few remaining undamned rivers in the lower 48 states, the Buffalo is the first river to receive special designation from the National Park Service. Today, the area is a popular destination for outdoor adventures including float trips, fishing, camping and mountain biking. The Dogpatch property is a short, scenic 35-minute drive from Big Cedar Lodge, a premier wilderness resort, just north of the Missouri-Arkansas state line in nearby Ridgedale.

Celebrating a Cherished History

Initially constructed in 1967, the property, formerly known as Dogpatch USA, operated as a theme park featuring a trout farm, horseback rides, and various amusement rides and attractions. During the height of its popularity in the late '60s, the destination attracted 300,000 annual visitors but attendance gradually declined before closing in 1993. While there have been numerous owners, the site has been vacant for the past several years, with many of the remaining structures in a dilapidated state.

The property's next chapter will be an ode to the heritage of the Ozarks and the abundant wildlife and natural beauty found here. One top priority is the restoration of the large natural spring and bringing back to life the renowned trout hatchery and many future fishing opportunities.

Sometimes referred to as, "The Walt Disney of the Great Outdoors," Morris has developed a series of significant nature-based attractions that celebrate the rich history and unique enduring spirit of the Ozarks and all who live here, including the following:

• Dogwood Canyon Nature Park, a pristine 10,000-acre nonprofit wildlife reserve;

• Big Cedar Lodge, America's premier wilderness resort;

• Top of the Rock Ozarks Heritage Preserve, featuring the popular Lost Canyon Cave and Nature Trail as well as one of the most significant collections of Native American artifacts ever assembled;

• Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, voted "America's Best Aquarium" by "USA Today";

• Ozark Mill and Finley Farms, this historic site is scheduled to open on the banks of the majestic Finley River this year in Ozark, Mo.

Morris and his team are evaluating which buildings can be salvaged and restored while beginning to clear debris and dilapidated structures.

Access to the property is currently restricted as restoration work is underway. Additional announcements and updates will be shared as plans come together.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS