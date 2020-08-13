RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Pineville Elementary School, in less than two weeks, will welcome back students. The McDonald County R-1 School District recently released its school re-entry plan, available on its website.

The McDonald County R-1 School District has announced its school re-entry plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

"It is with great excitement that we look forward to students returning to school this fall," Superintendent Mark Stanton said in a document found on the district's website. "At the same time, we are proceeding with great caution and the utmost consideration for the health and safety of our students and staff. This summer multiple teams of school staff in conjunction with the McDonald County Department of Health have carefully reviewed the data and guidance available and spent countless hours putting together plans and protocols for fully reopening our campuses. Please know, going forward, we will continue to monitor the local covid-19 outbreak and respond to changes as rapidly as possible."

Two options are available for returning to school: In-person and online.

Students attending in-person will be on campus five days a week during regular school hours.

Students attending online will have internet based classes and all content will be delivered via the internet while they attend from home.

Safety measures will be required on campus.

Masks will be required for all staff while in the presence of other staff or students.

Masks are highly recommended for students while indoors or when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Desks will be placed 3 to 6 feet apart.

Temperature screenings will be completed at home by families. Families are asked not to send their students to school with a temperature above 100.4.

School staff temperatures will be screened upon entry.

Volunteers will not be used.

Visitors will be limited.

Classrooms will be fogged daily.

Extra sanitation measures are being implemented.

Water fountains will be closed. Students will be able to bring water bottles from home.

Release times/transitions will be staggered to minimize hallway traffic.

Families are asked to make their choice whether their students will learn in-person or via the internet by Aug. 17. Anyone who does not register by Aug. 17 will be assumed to be attending in-person. After choosing an option, the student must remain in that option for the entire semester. The document says all content is aligned with Missouri Learning Standards and that students will be supported by quality educators regardless of which option they choose.

In-person students will attend their local school site, Monday through Friday, following the local school schedule. They will have access to the same classes they typically do (art, music, PE, etc.). Students in grades 9 through 12 will still have seven periods a day.

Internet students will receive instruction via online platforms. Kindergarten through fifth-grade courses will be delivered via Launch. Sixth- through 12th-grade classes will be delivered through Edgenuity. These students will not receive instruction from their classroom teacher. The platform will deliver all content. This option is not available for pre-K students. There will be a quarterly cohort gathering for families who want to participate.

Bus routes will continue for students attending in-person.

Masks are required on school buses.

Buses will load from back to front and students will have assigned seats.

Buses will be sanitized daily.

Social distance will be maintained to the extent possible.

Lunchtime will be different as well. In kindergarten through sixth grades, students will eat lunch in their classrooms. In grades 7 through 12, students will eat in the cafeteria, and social distancing will be used to the extent possible. An additional lunch period has been added at the high school to lessen the number of students in the cafeteria at one time.

The social and emotional well-being of students has been taken into account.

Counselors are available to all students whether they are enrolled in person or via the internet.

There will be a quarterly cohort gathering for families who choose the internet enrollment option.

ACCESS Family Care and Ozark Center Services are also available to all students regardless of which enrollment option they choose.

A number of frequently asked questions are listed in the document. One of the questions is: "What happens if a student tests positive for covid-19?"

The answer is: "When a student tests positive for covid-19, that student will be excluded from school a minimum of 10 days and must be symptom-free for 72 hours before allowed to return to class. In addition, all (masked and unmasked) students who have been within six feet of that student for 15 minutes or longer will also be excluded from attending school in person for 10 days. In addition, students who do not wear masks in the same classroom will be excluded from school for 10 days. Students who wear masks and are in the same classroom as the student testing positive, but were not in six feet of proximity for more than 15 minutes, will be allowed to remain in school."

Another FAQ was: "What if I choose the in-person option and schools have to close due to a covid outbreak or some other circumstance?"

The answer is: "We have developed a state-approved AMI (alternative methods of instruction) plan that will be put in place if we close for a short period of time (example: a snow day). We have also developed a state-approved AMI-X plan (alternative method extended) plan that will be put in place if we must close for a longer period of time. In that instance, we will allow students to take their devices home and will provide hotspots that can be checked out for those who need help with internet access."

Additionally, all students wishing to participate in athletics/activities for the 2020-2021 school year are required to attend on-site. Virtual-only students will not be allowed to participate.

To choose the internet learning option, go to your child's school to pick up the internet option application for enrollment. Students who are choosing the in-person option and are already enrolled from previous years do not need to do anything other than show up on the first day of school, Aug. 24.

To view the entire document, go to https://www.mcdonaldr1.net/article/277704.