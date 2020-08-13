The McDonald County Health Department reported on Tuesday, Aug. 11, that another resident has died from covid-19, bringing the total death toll to eight.

The health department has reported eight new covid-19 infections in the past week, with three days of no new cases scattered throughout.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 1,005. A total of 927 individuals have been released from isolation and three are hospitalized.

Testing is available at Ozarks Community Hospital clinics, Freeman Health System and Access Family Care in Anderson, and at the McDonald County Health Department. Each facility has different times and days for availability, so those wishing to be tested are asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.

• Pineville Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-223-4290, by appointment.

• Noel Ozarks Community Hospital: 417-475-6151, by appointment.

• McDonald County Health Department: 417-223-4351, by appointment, for the uninsured.

• Access Family Care: 417-845-8300, every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., by appointment.

• Freeman Clinic of Anderson: 417-845-0545, must be symptomatic, by appointment.