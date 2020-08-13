McDonald County constituents voted two new County Commissioners into office during the Aug. 4 election -- Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope and Western Commissioner Rick Lett. A few days prior to the election, candidates were given an opportunity to introduce themselves at a forum hosted by the McDonald County Republican Club.

Cope is the owner of a construction business, a poultry and cattle farm and a hay baling operation. Cope said he loves serving people. He is the pastor of a small, rural church and has served on numerous local boards, including the school board.

Cope acknowledged that the county, and country, are facing a time of great challenges, divisiveness and differing opinions on many levels.

"My Dad told me years ago, 'Son, if you can make 50 percent of the people happy 50 percent of the time, you've accomplished a lot," he said.

Cope added that he looks forward to working with officeholders and department heads to support the community.

"I absolutely cannot stand someone who micromanages. That's not what I believe in," he said.

"I have a lot to bring to the table, I feel like, and I would enjoy serving McDonald County."

Cope and Lett both agreed that the poor condition of roads throughout the county to be a pressing issue.

"The roads, they're a mess. Everybody I visit with, they talk about the roads," Lett said.

Lett owns and operates a farm outside of Noel. He also has work experience in both carpentry and road construction. Lett's family is very involved in the community -- specifically education. He said that his wife and both of his sons are teachers in the county.

"The Commissioner job is a heavy responsibility," Lett said. "You need to be a good steward of the tax dollars and make sure everything is spent in a conservative way."

He also championed for financial and legislative support of the sheriff's office. Many people have voiced concerns about laws that allow for the quick release of arrested individuals.

"It doesn't matter who's sheriff if they arrest people and two weeks later they're back out doing the same stuff they were. We've had that right in on our own neighborhood," he said.

"I know I'm not a good speech-giver or a good talker, but I'm a very good worker and I'm committed to making this county a better place."