Following a short public hearing on Tuesday, Southwest City's board of alderman instated Ordinance No. 624, setting the 2020 real estate and personal property tax levy at .6500 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The council once again revisited the topic of repairing the dam at Honey Creek. Mayor David Blake said he "did some measuring, some figuring and some looking" at the dam and proposed a number of approaches to the repair.

Blake's prevailing suggestion was a 24-foot long, 8-inch thick concrete stem wall between 8-feet high and 6-feet high.

He noted that alterations could be made to later include a gate for flood control, drainage.

Blake said he feels fairly confident the city may be able to borrow equipment or receive donated material to repair the dam and the project can be tackled by city employees.

Carpenter noted, as a resident, he wants to make sure the project is completed to stand the test of time.

"Taking a little extra time instead of rushing in is probably going to pay for itself," he said.

"It's gonna take time and this is what we've got right now, is time," Blake agreed. He estimated the project could be completed at a cost of $6,000 to $7,000 but said he would run more numbers before the next meeting.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the July 14 meeting, the department has responded to five medical calls, one tractor-trailer accident and one traffic hazard, extinguished two structure fires and one vehicle fire, assisted one agency with a vehicle fire and conducted traffic control twice.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has responded to one motor vehicle accident, taken two reports, assisted with one lock-out, issued eight tickets and answered 54 calls for service.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that, since the July 14 meeting, the street department has been busy mowing and capturing at-large animals. He said that 22 dogs have made their way through the shelter this year.

Clark said the water department has replaced the manways in the north tower and repaired the utility service. Ozark Water Solutions replaced a water pump on Bluebird Lane and Clark has ordered parts to repair the fire hydrant at the north tower. He said new vacuum pumps have been installed in the lift station at Blankenship Park and city employees have been preparing for sludge to be hauled from the wastewater treatment plant.

City Clerk Krystal Austen reported that certified letters have been sent to two former water accountholders who left town with nearly $1,000 in outstanding debt. They will be given 10 days from receipt of the letters to make payment arrangements before the matter is handed over to the police department to pursue theft of service of charges.

Austen said she is in the final steps of securing the new police vehicle with the assistance of a USDA grant. She noted that, as per a new USDA requirement, the city must open a separate checking account and deposit 45 percent of the total cost -- the $11,250.00 that the city is responsible for. Upon approval, the USDA will deposit the remaining funds. Any unused funds will be returned. The council discussed taking out a loan for the amount.

In other business, the council:

• Approved two business licenses for Krystal Austen -- one for Scentsy and another for Paparazzi Accessories;

• Paid bills in the amount of $24,806.96.