This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

July 19

Chelsi Dawn Greene, 27, Anderson, theft/stealing, tampering with motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less and deliver/attempt to deliver/possess/deposit/conceal controlled substance at correctional facility, city/county jail or private/prison/jail

Charlie Keith Holland, 41, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Timmy Miller, 38, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, non-support and possession of methamphetamine precursors

Sylvia Sue Moss, 47, Noel, expired license

Noe Francisco Santeliz-Guerra, 32, Rogers, Ark., domestic assault

Wendell Jesse Shane Neilson, 22, Gravette, Ark., fish without permit for non-resident

Gabriel J. Walker, 18, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

July 20

Phillip Timothy Fairchild, 24, Sulphur Springs, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

Brandon Francis, 30, Neosho, burglary

Kelison Helms, 43, Westville, Mo., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Thomas Keeton Hendrix, 37, Grove, Okla., DWI-alcohol

Rusty Wayne Hobbs, 34, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Charles Cole Wilson, 22, Anderson, domestic assault and tampering with motor vehicle

July 21

Joann Morales, no age given, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended

July 22

Sabrina Elaine Epperson, 34, Granby, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful manufacture of drug paraphernalia

Austin Dean Zinn, 39, Lanagan, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and displayed/possessed motor vehicle plates of another

July 23

Tamisha Racheal Collier, 22, Goodman, shoplifting

Paul John Demartini, 45, no address given, contempt of court

Michael Paul Dorris, 42, Miami, Okla., theft/stealing

Sabrina E. Epperson, 34, Goodman, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine

Jorge Lucas-Mendez, 22, Carthage, Mo., exceeded posted speed limit

Emily Bella Faith Slaven, 30, Goodman, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

John Trumble, 31, Neosho, DWI-alcohol

Loren E. Walters, 26, Anderson, passing bad check

Jackie Denice Wren, 51, Anderson, operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

July 24

Bayron Isac Bejarana-Elvir, 19, Southwest City, trespassing

Barbara Black-Pope, 41, Webb City, failure to register motor vehicle

Cynthia Marie Gonzalez, 35, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Dalton Huges, 28, Wellsville, Kan., use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways

Kent Misse, 50, Gardner, Kan., failed to place vehicle not in motion as near right hand side of highway as practicable -- causing immediate threat of an accident, DWI-alcohol, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia

Charles Michael Pease, 35, Lanagan, trespassing

Dustin Shane Tygart, 34, Noel, probation/parole violation, failed to display registration plate on commercial motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, passing bad check, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

July 25

Johnathan Arellanos, 22, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Lorens Ehmes, 42, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI-alcohol, open container and exceeded posted speed limit

Jody Lynn Hankins, 41, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle

Michael Hoenscheidt, 36, Kansas City, Kan., exceeded posted speed limit

Heidi Renee Huckeba, 21, Reeds Spring, Mo., theft/stealing, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and theft/stealing

Victoria Mace, 30, Anderson, property damage

Todd Allen Mcilvain, 52, Fayetteville, Ark., assault, assault-special victim and resisting arrest, detention, stop

Dudly Rabonei, 28, Noel, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Keith Edward Scott, 35, Bentonville, Ark., operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Lai Ram Thang, 23, Lewisville, Texas, out-of-state fugitive

Shun'tavion Ladarrias Thomas, 22, Noel, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Webb, 20, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility