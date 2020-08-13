This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
July 19
Chelsi Dawn Greene, 27, Anderson, theft/stealing, tampering with motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less and deliver/attempt to deliver/possess/deposit/conceal controlled substance at correctional facility, city/county jail or private/prison/jail
Charlie Keith Holland, 41, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Timmy Miller, 38, Bella Vista, Ark., out-of-state fugitive, non-support and possession of methamphetamine precursors
Sylvia Sue Moss, 47, Noel, expired license
Noe Francisco Santeliz-Guerra, 32, Rogers, Ark., domestic assault
Wendell Jesse Shane Neilson, 22, Gravette, Ark., fish without permit for non-resident
Gabriel J. Walker, 18, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
July 20
Phillip Timothy Fairchild, 24, Sulphur Springs, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
Brandon Francis, 30, Neosho, burglary
Kelison Helms, 43, Westville, Mo., operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
Thomas Keeton Hendrix, 37, Grove, Okla., DWI-alcohol
Rusty Wayne Hobbs, 34, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Charles Cole Wilson, 22, Anderson, domestic assault and tampering with motor vehicle
July 21
Joann Morales, no age given, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended
July 22
Sabrina Elaine Epperson, 34, Granby, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful manufacture of drug paraphernalia
Austin Dean Zinn, 39, Lanagan, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and displayed/possessed motor vehicle plates of another
July 23
Tamisha Racheal Collier, 22, Goodman, shoplifting
Paul John Demartini, 45, no address given, contempt of court
Michael Paul Dorris, 42, Miami, Okla., theft/stealing
Sabrina E. Epperson, 34, Goodman, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine
Jorge Lucas-Mendez, 22, Carthage, Mo., exceeded posted speed limit
Emily Bella Faith Slaven, 30, Goodman, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
John Trumble, 31, Neosho, DWI-alcohol
Loren E. Walters, 26, Anderson, passing bad check
Jackie Denice Wren, 51, Anderson, operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility
July 24
Bayron Isac Bejarana-Elvir, 19, Southwest City, trespassing
Barbara Black-Pope, 41, Webb City, failure to register motor vehicle
Cynthia Marie Gonzalez, 35, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Dalton Huges, 28, Wellsville, Kan., use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways
Kent Misse, 50, Gardner, Kan., failed to place vehicle not in motion as near right hand side of highway as practicable -- causing immediate threat of an accident, DWI-alcohol, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia
Charles Michael Pease, 35, Lanagan, trespassing
Dustin Shane Tygart, 34, Noel, probation/parole violation, failed to display registration plate on commercial motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, passing bad check, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
July 25
Johnathan Arellanos, 22, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Lorens Ehmes, 42, Noel, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI-alcohol, open container and exceeded posted speed limit
Jody Lynn Hankins, 41, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle
Michael Hoenscheidt, 36, Kansas City, Kan., exceeded posted speed limit
Heidi Renee Huckeba, 21, Reeds Spring, Mo., theft/stealing, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and theft/stealing
Victoria Mace, 30, Anderson, property damage
Todd Allen Mcilvain, 52, Fayetteville, Ark., assault, assault-special victim and resisting arrest, detention, stop
Dudly Rabonei, 28, Noel, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Keith Edward Scott, 35, Bentonville, Ark., operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Lai Ram Thang, 23, Lewisville, Texas, out-of-state fugitive
Shun'tavion Ladarrias Thomas, 22, Noel, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Webb, 20, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility