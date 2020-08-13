When there's an emergency in the city of Anderson, it's a safe bet that Dave Abbott is on the case. Abbott has served as Anderson's fire chief since 2018 and, more recently, he took on the role of police chief.

Abbott is no stranger to serving the community. He has been a volunteer firefighter for 15 years and has worked in various law enforcement agencies, including the Special Response Team, for 13 years. He will continue to serve in both capacities, wearing the hat of Anderson's fire chief and police chief.

Of his first week, Abbott says it "has been busy, to say the least, but it is all starting to come together."