When there's an emergency in the city of Anderson, it's a safe bet that Dave Abbott is on the case. Abbott has served as Anderson's fire chief since 2018 and, more recently, he took on the role of police chief.
Abbott is no stranger to serving the community. He has been a volunteer firefighter for 15 years and has worked in various law enforcement agencies, including the Special Response Team, for 13 years. He will continue to serve in both capacities, wearing the hat of Anderson's fire chief and police chief.
Of his first week, Abbott says it "has been busy, to say the least, but it is all starting to come together."
Abbott extended the following message to the those he serves:
“I am honored to serve this community. I appreciate the support and confidence that has been extended to me by our elected officials, the officers of Anderson Police Department, and the residents of this city.
I consider it a privilege to work alongside the members of the Anderson Police Department. I have found our officers extremely professional, competent, and accomplished. This department will continue to deliver quality service to the residents and visitors of Anderson, Missouri, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
I ask you to join me in thanking our dedicated officers for what they have done in the past and by supporting them now as we move into the future.”