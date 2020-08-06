Of the 13,772 registered voters in McDonald County, 4,164 (30.24 percent) showed up at their polling location to cast their votes in the 2020 Primary Election -- doubling the participation results of years past.

Rob Evenson was elected as sheriff once again, narrowly beating incumbent Michael Hall by 74 votes. Dirk Deaton was re-elected as state representative of the 159th District with 75 percent of votes. Jamey Cope was elected as Eastern Commissioner and Rick Lett was elected as Western Commissioner. Both Proposition 1 for the city of Goodman and Constitutional Amendment No. 2 for Missouri were overwhelmingly voted down.

These results are unofficial until official certification on Friday, Aug. 7. If any change in election results occur, they will be published in an upcoming issue.

Notes winner if more than two candidates

County Commissioner for Eastern District

• Ty Kern: 260

• Jamey Cope: 872*

• Luap McKeever: 404

• Nancy Beckett Weber: 184

• Jason E. O'Brien: 114

• James McCool: 181

County Commissioner

for Western District

• Bryan Hall: 702

• Chester Neel: 159

• Rick Lett 768:*

McDonald County Sheriff

• Michael Hall: 1,591

• Robert M. Evenson: 1,665*

• Zeb Winton: 319

• Chris Creekmore: 143

Proposition 1 for

City of Goodman

"Shall the Board of Alderman of the City of Goodman, Missouri, provide by ordinance for the appointment of a Collector as provided by the Statutes of the State of Missouri?"

• Yes 45

• No 159*

Constitutional Amendment No. 2 for Missouri

"Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:

Adopt Medicaid Expansion for persons 19 to 64 years-old with an income level at or below 133% of the federal poverty level, as set forth in the Affordable Care Act;

• Prohibit placing greater or additional burdens on eligibility or enrollment standards, methodologies or practices on persons covered under Medicaid Expansion than on any other population eligible for Medicaid, and;

• Require state agencies to take all actions necessary to maximize federal financial participation in funding medical assistance under Medicaid Expansion?

State government entities are estimated to have one-time costs of approximately $6.4 million and an unknown annual net fiscal impact by 2026 ranging from increased costs of at least $200 million to savings of $1 billion. Local governments expect costs to decrease by an unknown amount."

• Yes 1,150

• No 2,911*

Governor

• Raleigh Ritter: 301

• Mike Parson: 2,377*

• James W. Neely: 359

• Saundra McDowell: 593

• Nicole Galloway: 275

• Jimmie Matthews: 19

• Antoin Johnson: 9

• Eric Morrison: 24

• Robin John Daniel Van Quaethem: 15

• Rik Combs: 6

• Jerome Howard Bauer: 1

Lieutenant Governor

• Arnie C. Dienoff: 236

• Mike Kehoe: 1,548*

• Aaron T. Wisdom: 339

• Mike Carter: 1,136

• Gregory A. Upchurch: 97

• Alissia Canady: 236

• Bill Slanz: 6

• Kelley Dragoo: 1

Secretary of State

• John R. Ashcroft: 3,356*

• Yinka Faleti: 311

• Carl Herman Freese: 6

• Paul Lehmann: 1

• Paul Venable: 1

State Treasurer

• Scott Fitzpatrick: 3,241*

• Vickie Lorenz Englund: 319

• Nicholas Kasoff: 6

• Joseph Civettini: 1

Attorney General

• Eric Schmitt 3,249*

• Rich Finneran 190

• Elad Gross 131

• Kevin C. Babcock 5

U.S. Representative,

7th District

• Eric Harleman: 263

• Kevin VanStory: 607

• Steve Chentnik: 211

• Billy Long: 2,315*

• Camille Lombardi-Olive: 169

• Teresa Montseny: 315

• Kevin Craig: 6

State Senator, 29th District

• Mike Moon: 1,741

• David Cole: 1,766*

State Representative for the 159th District

• Mark Bartley: 897

• Dirk Deaton: 2,776*

McDonald County Assessor

• Sue Ann Stokes: 3,211

McDonald County

Public Administrator

• Tonya Garvin: 3,262

McDonald County Coroner

• William "B.J." Goodwin: 3,381