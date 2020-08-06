It was a beautiful Sunday morning as we gathered to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Marlene Gray was celebrating a birthday, and Doug Cory opened our service with prayer. We thanked God for the rain this past week and special prayers were requested for Don and Janet, Skip, Gene, Donnie, Jessie, Buck, the Williamson family and for safe travels.

Shelley Hall taught the adult Sunday school lesson, "Staying Sober," with scripture from Proverbs 23. "God expects believers to be good stewards of the bodies He has given them. Addiction leads to perpetual danger."

Janet Chaney shared a devotional, "The Fence," about Jesus and Satan and the fence between them and the one who didn't choose Jesus or Satan. You can't sit on the fence because Satan owns the fence. She also shared a humorous story about an "Email from Heaven."

The congregation joined voices in singing hymns of praise led by Karen Gardner, with Susan Cory at the piano. Karen sang an inspirational "Our Father Which Art in Heaven."

Brother Mark Hall brought us God's message, "The Terrible Temptations," with scripture from 1 Corinthians 10:12-13. He began by telling us that the first step to overcome a problem is to admit it and made three points in the scripture. "We all have to deal with temptations. If you think you don't, be careful, you will fall. We are all tempted the same way even though it may not be the same thing. And we always have an escape, but it may not always be easy."

Brother Mark told us that there are three ways that people deal with temptation. "They simply give in, try to fight it themselves or go to the word of God and follow the examples of Jesus. Jesus is our example and our power. There are three common things we all have when it comes to temptation. We have an enemy that will harm us, we have experiences that will humble us and we have an example in Jesus that will help us."

Brother Mark referred to Matthew 4:1-11 when Jesus was tempted by the devil and talked about the four possibilities of temptation.

"Temptation can come to any person. Jesus was also tempted. Being tempted doesn't make you weak; it makes you human. Being tempted is not a sin unless you give in to it. The possibility of temptation is Satan trying to steal glory from God from you. He is jealous for the glory you give God. Second, temptation can come in any period, not just when you are down or weak. Sometimes in a high point spiritually, the devil will come and tempt you. Third, temptation can come in any place. Jesus was tempted by Satan in the wilderness. Sometimes, we are most vulnerable when we are alone. The devil can put temptations in our thoughts, the most when we are alone. That's when we need to run to God. And fourth, temptation can come at any point." Brother Mark referred to Hebrews 4:14-16 and said there are three common points to man as it tells us in 1 John 2:15-16, the flesh, the eyes and the pride of life. When the devil tempted Jesus, it was a play on his pride. Jesus said in Matthew 4:7, "It is written again, 'You shall not tempt the Lord your God.'"

In closing, Brother Mark told us that the Holy Spirit will warn you and will never quit you in life while you are dealing with temptation. "Don't turn off the Holy Spirit when it warns you of temptation. Take heed or you will fall if you disconnect from the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is our escape from temptation. Jesus is our great High Priest. He has been and is our power and our escape to temptation. Remember, you have an enemy that will harm you, experiences that will humble you and a Jesus that will bring you out of temptation."

Our hymn of invitation was "I Surrender All." Rick Lett gave the benediction.

Mill Creek Baptist Church began in 1904. This is our 116th year of worship, however, no homecoming celebration will be held this year due to the covid pandemic. We do invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Mill Creek is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90.

