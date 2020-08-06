Bobby Lee Coffman

July 20, 1980

July 27, 2020

Bobby Lee Coffman, 40, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, July 27, 2020, in rural McDonald County from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

He was born July 20, 1980, in Harrison, Ark., to Steven Wayne and Sharon (Thurman) Coffman. He graduated from Neosho High School in 1999 and furthered his education at NEO, Crowder College, NWAC and the University of Arkansas, receiving his bachelor's degree in criminal justice and eventually earning his master's degree in marketing from California Coast University. He was currently the principal broker at Parham Realty Group in Fayetteville. He enjoyed water and snow skiing, hunting, camping and canoeing. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and attained the rank of sergeant.

He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Wayne Coffman; maternal grandfather, "Gabby" Thurman; and paternal grandparents, Bob and Jean Helen Coffman of Harrison.

Survivors are his mother Sharon and stepfather Martin Gilzow of Lowell, Ark.; a brother, Shawn Allen Coffman of Bentonville, Ark.; and maternal grandmother, Demoy Thurman of Harrison.

Funeral services were held graveside Friday, July 31, 2020, at Anderson Flat Cemetery in Marion County, Arkansas with Pastor Jimmy Dale Huskey officiating.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Jimmie Lou Greer

Nov. 3, 1928

July 30, 2020

Jimmie Lou Greer, 91, of Stark City, Mo., formerly from Anderson, Mo., died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Communities of Wildwood in Joplin, Mo.

She was born Nov. 3, 1928, to Carl Sellers and Anna Beatrice (Hynes) Sellers in Anderson. Her greatest joy was her family. She dedicated her life to providing for her family as a homemaker and military spouse. When she wasn't caring for those around her, she enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, creating beautiful pieces of jewelry, and painting. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Anna Sellers; her husband, Owen Ray Greer; her brother, Billy "Sonny" Sellers; and her sister, Patricia Ann Sellers.

She is survived by her sister, Dena Poulson (Bill) of Neosho, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Tee Sellers of Lowell, Ark.; two sons, Karl Greer of Fairbanks, Alaska, Jan Greer (Jill) of Stark City, Mo.; a daughter, Tracy Carrow (Michael) Newfield, N.J.; and four grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date when friends and family can come together.

Memorial contributions can be made to Faithful Friends of Neosho.

Tommy Paul O'Brien

July 13, 1945

July 28, 2020

Tommy Paul "Paul" O'Brien died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

He was born July 13, 1945, to Tom and Gracie (Armstrong) O'Brien in rural McDonald County, Mo. He was a western swing musician and singer who enjoyed fishing, working with leather and upholstery.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Jim, Buck, John and Jerry O'Brien.

He is survived by siblings, Frances O'Brien of San Antonio, Texas, Ruby (Stan) Hansen of Ramsey Minn., Michael O'Brien of Joshua, Texas, Richard O'Brien of Afton, Okla., and Janice Roberts of Grove, Okla.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Nichols-Stephens Funeral Chapel in Grove, Okla.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Jimmie Greer