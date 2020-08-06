COURTESY PHOTO/Southwest City's newest law enforcement officer, Brittany Shappell. Shappell recently graduated from the Academy and began protecting and serving Southwest City last month.
COURTESY PHOTO/Southwest City's newest law enforcement officer, Brittany Shappell.
COURTESY PHOTO/Southwest City's newest law enforcement officer, Brittany Shappell.
COURTESY PHOTO
Brittany Shappell, Southwest City's newest law enforcement officer.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.