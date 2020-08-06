Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
MCHS Holds Soccer Camp August 6, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Julis Quetzecua makes a pass during a drill at last week's soccer camp at McDonald County High School.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Julis Quetzecua makes a pass during a drill at last week's soccer camp at McDonald County High School.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Julis Quetzecua makes a pass during a drill at last week's soccer camp at McDonald County High School.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Julis Quetzecua makes a pass during a drill at last week's soccer camp at McDonald County High School.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Ricky Salas receives a pass during a drill at the McDonald County High School soccer team's camp held last week.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Ricky Salas receives a pass during a drill at the McDonald County High School soccer team's camp held last week.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Ricky Salas receives a pass during a drill at the McDonald County High School soccer team's camp held last week.

photo
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Ricky Salas receives a pass during a drill at the McDonald County High School soccer team's camp held last week.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT