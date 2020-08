The Anglin Family Investments to Melissa A. Nalley and Michael E. Nalley. Pogue's Addition. Blk. 3, Lot 11 and Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Betty A. Hamilton and Troy D. Hamilton to Angela Hamilton and Jared Hamilton. Sec. 13, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Joyce Davidson to Dennis Alan Dibble and Joyce Davidson. Sec. 9, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Julie Mae Mustain Hines to Dewayne Ray Turner and Kathy Diane Hines Turner. Sec. 9, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Julie Mae Mustain Hines to Lyle Steve Renner and Linnia Louise Hines Renner. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

George Lewis, deceased, and Peggy Ann Lewis to Charity L. Brown. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Gary Lyle Murphy and Deborah Jean Murphy to Stephanie D. West. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. Honey Lake Acres. Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Deborah Hammontree to Greg Henry. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Jeri R. Lee to Shane Strew and Jeri R. Lee. Ginger Blue. Blk. 7, Lot 16 through Lot 20. McDonald County, Mo.

Brandy Crosby and Christopher L. Crosby to Kevin Crosby. Sec. 19, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Bank of America to Mark William Spencer and Roseann Coleen Lowery. Indian River Highlands No. 4. Lot D. McDonald County, Mo.

C. Randy Cowger, deceased, and Pamela J. Kalmbach Cowger to Roth Family Partnership, LLP. Sec. 5, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Deena Marie Mclallen and Monty Mclallen to Jane Lant and William Lant. Sec. 4, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.