Goodman's city council meeting on Tuesday drew a crowd because members of the community were given an opportunity to ask questions and chime in on several agenda items.

The meeting kicked-off with citizens' business and the council heard from Clyde Davidson, Shannon Brewer and Ray Mayfield.

Davidson, who had been out of town for several weeks, had questions about the council's decision to move forward with the impeachment process for City Collector Meghan Sexson since there was a resolution. At the last council meeting, Daniel Davidson brought in the findings of a Sunshine request which revealed that Sexson had submitted duplicate invoices. The council then approved proceeding with the impeachment process.

Mayor J.R. Fisher informed Clyde Davidson that the Missouri State Auditor recommends a fraud audit be done and, therefore, the impeachment process has been put on hold.

"Since the city collector position is elected, the state auditor recommended that a fraud audit be done," Mayor Fisher said.

Later in the meeting, the council discussed the fraud audit bid. South Ward alderman Ron Johnson made a motion to put the fraud audit out for bid and North Ward alderman Ed Tuomala seconded it.

Brewer, who is from Anderson, stepped up to address drama he was engaged in on Facebook, stating that people had been griping about the city and the mayor.

"Drama makes Goodman look bad," Brewer said. "It's time for citizens to stand up and ask people where they are getting their facts from."

Brewer commended Clyde Davidson for bringing his questions directly to the mayor and the council instead of going to social media for answers.

Mayfield then stepped up to talk about questions he had on the possibility of running city sewer lines for his property on BB Highway, which has the potential of becoming a location for a Love's gas station. Mayor Fisher thinks it would be phenomenal for the economy of Goodman and agreed to further look into what it would take for city sewer lines to be made available.

The council then heard from Phil Walsack of Burns & McDonnell and Gerritt Brinks of Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council for the Small Community Engineering Assistance Program grants.

Walsack, who works for the largest engineering company in Missouri, came to speak on the availability of grants to help the city by composing an engineering report and addressing wastewater pipes. He explained that 80% of the grant would be paid for by the state and 20% by the community. The maximum amount of help the city could receive would be $62,500.

The city has begun the application process and has received paperwork that will need to be completed. The first project it is looking at doing is checking out leaking pipes on the northside of town.

After videoing sewer lines throughout the town, the city will be able to determine what needs to be repaired or replaced.

"No one in McDonald County has ever applied for a wastewater grant," Walsack said, "but the opportunity to apply for these grants has been available for eight years."

South Ward alderman Clay Sexson then spoke about developments on the Transportation Alternatives Program grant to get sidewalks in cities, specifically on C Highway where children walk to and from school.

"This grant only comes up every two years," Sexson said. "It may be open at the end of September but it's uncertain because of covid-19."

Sexson also told the council that the Neosho School Board has agreed to help back the sidewalk project by helping with signage.

As the meeting continued, the council discussed the possibility of the police department purchasing a new vehicle, the community building rental agreement and the citywide garage sale. All of these items were tabled for the next meeting. The council then approved the payment of bills in the amount of $31,624.77.

Before the meeting was adjourned, Police Chief Adam Miller addressed the council and introduced himself to the community. He shared a report for the month of July in which there were 237 total calls for service, 87 traffic stops, one traffic accident, one felony, two misdemeanors, 21 infractions and 384 total hours covered by part-time and full-time officers.