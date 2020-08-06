Division I

The following cases were filed:

James Lay vs. Kimberly Lara. Dissolution.

Robyn I. Bailey-Socarro vs. Ramon H. Socarro. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Nathan Lane Turner. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Daniel Aponte. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Sharlyn K. Kline. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Caleb T. Rogers. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Keith Robert Woodfill. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Timothy J. Wallberg. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jason D. Capps. Suit on account.

Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. vs. Christopher Brodie. Contract -- other.

1st Financial Bank USA vs. Sean M. Hunt. Contract -- other.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Jerral D. Pickle. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Shirley S. Igisomar. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Waylon D. Graham. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs.Derek D. Durham. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Lesdihna Peter. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Billy J. Barker. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Michael D. Ramon. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. William J. Arnett. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Amanda M. Finley. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Hannah J. Carlton. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Daniel T. Baxter. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Bryar A. Delozier. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Dallas E. Baxter. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Ashton G. Yarbrough. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Arnold J. Labreck Jr. Assault and abuse or neglect of a child.

Kayla N. Pineda. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

The following cases were heard:

Troy Capital, LLC vs. Wihden Manuel et al. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Tanner Rodriguez. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

William L. Biehn. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Michael Paul Dorris. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Adan M. Espada Solis. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $24.50.

Justin Graue. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Wise Q. Hansen. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Heidi Huckeba. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Cody R. Kopejtka. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Kevin Marquez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Jessica Lee Ann Miller. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Erik M. Perea. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $154.50.

Aurelio Pine Perez Jr. Failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Jennifer Ramirez. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $154.50.

Selena M. Saiz. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Jesus Soto. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Steven M. Van Auken. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Kethern M. Woods. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $304.50.

Alice Marie Woolard. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Felonies:

None.