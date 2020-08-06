This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

July 12

Michael D. Bryson, 38, Bentonville, Ark., failure to register motor vehicle

Aaron Scott Colvard, 28, Lanagan, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Cheryl Grady, 33, Neosho, trespassing and theft/stealing of leased or rented property

Terrill Kealimanu Hano, 50, Jane, out-of-state fugitive

Starsky Kasiano, 41, Anderson, false impersonation of law enforcement officer

Angela Lando, 43, Noel, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

July 13

Sheila Carmela Firquain, 55, Tulsa, Okla., failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, DWI -- alcohol and open container

Johnny James, 42, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and violation of order of protection for adult

Hilda Esther Melendez-Arrieta, 35, no address given, burglary

Jeremy Dan Skaggs, 37, Noel, non-support, driving while revoked suspended and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

July 14

Cory Adams, 32, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Stephanie Dawn Breton, 33, Rocky Comfort, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child

Tonya Renee Dickson, 41, Pineville, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Darin Eubanks, 28, Carthage, Mo., driving while revoked/suspended

Christopher Todd Moore, 34, Bentonville, Ark., parole violation from state institution

July 15

Christopher E. Clifton, 43, Pineville, domestic assault

July 16

Isaac Sean Byrd, 28, Shawnee, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, failure to deliver/receive certificate of ownership upon sale/transfer of ownership of motor vehicle/trailer and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Filipi Esiwili, 62, Noel, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident

Cody N. Howard, no age given, Pea Ridge, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Eric Hudson, 53, Noel, expired license

Jason Allen Stewart, 47, Springdale, Ark., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Drayton Terril, 20, Anderson, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

July 17

Daniel Heins, 34, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Savannah Lynn Jacobs, 30, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, gave false information to officer and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Gavin Wade Lawson, 31, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Taryn Skye Ruffa, 22, Lanagan, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

July 18

Angelo Jaime Burgos, 24, Southwest City, robbery and theft/stealing

Silvey Kalenna, 26, no address given, disorderly conduct and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Andrew Larey, 22, Royal, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Angoluk Naffang, 42, Jay, Okla., DWI -- alcohol

Ryan Rex, 25, no address given, disorderly conduct

Bryan White, 42, Lenexa, Kan., DWI -- alcohol

Christopher White, 31, Bentonville, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit