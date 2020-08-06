This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
July 12
Michael D. Bryson, 38, Bentonville, Ark., failure to register motor vehicle
Aaron Scott Colvard, 28, Lanagan, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Cheryl Grady, 33, Neosho, trespassing and theft/stealing of leased or rented property
Terrill Kealimanu Hano, 50, Jane, out-of-state fugitive
Starsky Kasiano, 41, Anderson, false impersonation of law enforcement officer
Angela Lando, 43, Noel, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
July 13
Sheila Carmela Firquain, 55, Tulsa, Okla., failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, DWI -- alcohol and open container
Johnny James, 42, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and violation of order of protection for adult
Hilda Esther Melendez-Arrieta, 35, no address given, burglary
Jeremy Dan Skaggs, 37, Noel, non-support, driving while revoked suspended and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
July 14
Cory Adams, 32, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Stephanie Dawn Breton, 33, Rocky Comfort, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child
Tonya Renee Dickson, 41, Pineville, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Darin Eubanks, 28, Carthage, Mo., driving while revoked/suspended
Christopher Todd Moore, 34, Bentonville, Ark., parole violation from state institution
July 15
Christopher E. Clifton, 43, Pineville, domestic assault
July 16
Isaac Sean Byrd, 28, Shawnee, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, failure to deliver/receive certificate of ownership upon sale/transfer of ownership of motor vehicle/trailer and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Filipi Esiwili, 62, Noel, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident
Cody N. Howard, no age given, Pea Ridge, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol
Eric Hudson, 53, Noel, expired license
Jason Allen Stewart, 47, Springdale, Ark., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Drayton Terril, 20, Anderson, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
July 17
Daniel Heins, 34, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Savannah Lynn Jacobs, 30, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, gave false information to officer and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Gavin Wade Lawson, 31, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Taryn Skye Ruffa, 22, Lanagan, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
July 18
Angelo Jaime Burgos, 24, Southwest City, robbery and theft/stealing
Silvey Kalenna, 26, no address given, disorderly conduct and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Andrew Larey, 22, Royal, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
Angoluk Naffang, 42, Jay, Okla., DWI -- alcohol
Ryan Rex, 25, no address given, disorderly conduct
Bryan White, 42, Lenexa, Kan., DWI -- alcohol
Christopher White, 31, Bentonville, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit